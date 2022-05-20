How to complete TOTS Moments Ansu Fati objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Barcelona’s Anssumane Fati received a 92-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments version in to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Players can get this special card by completing a set of objectives in game.

The TOTS is an ongoing promotion that celebrates the best players based on their 2021-2022 season performance and offers their upgraded version. The TOTS Moments is a twist in the original promo that focuses on a specific moment from the player’s career, but EA didn’t specify which one it is for Fati.

Fati’s skills got some high upgrades, such as his Physical (+29), Passing (+19), Shooting (+19), Dribbling (+16), and Defending (+14) if you compare this TOTS card to his 76-rated gold version. You can improve his Passing (+5) and Shooting (+4) by applying the deadeye chemistry style.

Players will have to complete the same three Silver Stars objectives as usual in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links mode to get TOTS Moments Fati. You have one week, until May 27, to finish those tasks.

Here are all the Silver Stars objectives you need to complete to get TOTS Moments Anssumane Fati in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: