How to complete TOTS Digne SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Lucas Digne from Everton to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Digne’s second special card. He’s part of the Community TOTS promotion and will be available until May 1. Team of the Season celebrates and highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

EA has generally upgraded all of Digne’s skills, including Pace (+12), Physical (+11), Defending (+8), Dribbling (+6), Shooting (+6), and his Passing (+5) when compared to his 84-rated gold version card.

On top of good stats, Sarr has three-star skill moves and a two-star weak foot. This is a pretty balanced card with high stats, such as his 90-rated Pace, 88-rated Defending, and 87-rated Physical, which can be further increased. By applying the anchor chemistry style, you’ll boost his Physical (+6), Defending (+6), and Pace (+5), maximizing his Standing and Sliding Tackle stats.

This SBC costs around 288,600 FUT coins on PS4, 282,600 on Xbox One, and is a bit more expensive on PC (338,300 FUT coins). The price is fair for his stats alone, but he can make strong links with other EFL and legendary French players.

If you want to complete the TOTS Sarr SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: France and Premier League. The first segment requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one Inform card, and at least one player from France. The second one just asks for an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Lucas Digne right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

France

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LB: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) RB: Roman Yaremchuk 86-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Roman Yaremchuk 86-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) CM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CM: Fabián Ruiz 82-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruiz 82-rated (Napoli) CAM: Franck Ribéry 81-rated (Fiorentina)

Franck Ribéry 81-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Premier League