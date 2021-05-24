How to complete TOTS Antony’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You only have four days to complete this set of objectives and get the card.

EA Sports added a 90-rated TOTS version of Antony dos Santos from Ajax to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Antony’s third special card. He’s part of the Eredivisie TOTS promotion, which celebrates and highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe. EA greatly increased all of Antony’s skills, including Shooting (+17), Passing (+16), Defending (+14), Physical (+14), Dribbling (+10), and his Dribbling (+10), when compared to his 78-rated gold version.

All of TOTS Antony’s objectives have to be completed in Squad Battles. You won’t have to win matches for any of the four tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in just a few days.

You’ll have until May 28 to complete all of TOTS Antony’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn TOTS Antony dos Santos.