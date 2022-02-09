How to complete Silver Stars Pedrinho’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA introduced a new 74-rated Silver Stars version of Pedrinho Moreira from Gil Vicente to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. To get this card, you’ll have to complete a set of objectives.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team every Wednesday. Pedrinho originally had a 72-rated silver version.

EA generally increased his Passing (+13), Dribbling (+11), Shooting (+10), Physical (+7), Defending (+5), and Pace (+4) when compared to his silver card. Pedrinho’s highest-rated skills are his 85-rated Passing and 84-rated Dribbling and Pace, while his lowest are his 67-rated Physical and 60-rated Defending.

Just like all the other Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 22, Pedrinho’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Those who complete all of the tasks will also receive a 60-rated Hector Kyprianou Future Stars Token on top of the Silver Stars Pedrinho card.

Silver Stars Pedrinho’s objectives will be available until next Wednesday, Feb. 16. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Pedrinho Moreira: