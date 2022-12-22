How to complete Showdown Pope SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA added a 86-rated Showdown version of Nick Pope to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team through a squad-building-challenge (SBC).

Showdown SBCs offer two players who will play against each other on the real-life pitch. This SBC is themed around the Boxing Day match between Newcastle United and Leicester. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted card.

Pope had all of his goalkeeper skills increased while his other skills remained the same. The devs increased his Diving (+6), Kicking (+6), Positioning (+6), Speed (+6), Handling (+5), and Reflexes (+5).

Those interested in earning this Showdown card just have to complete an 84-rated squad with at least one player from the Premier League. If you build it from scratch, this segment can cost around 35,000 to 36,300 FUT coins depending on which platform you play FIFA 23 on.

This Showdown SBC will only expire after the Boxing Day match is over, on Dec. 25, so you have a couple of days to complete the squad and get this special card.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete the Showdown Nick Pope SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Nick Pope SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team