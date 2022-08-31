How to complete Showdown Alex Telles SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

Alex Telles from Sevilla received a 96-rated Showdown version today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Players can get this card as a reward through squad-building challenges (SBC) in-game.

Showdown SBCs offer two players who will face each other in real life. Sevilla will play against Barcelona on Sept. 3, so Jules Koundé also received a Showdown version today along with Alex Telles. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

You’ll notice that Telles had his Physical (+17), Passing (+16), Defending (+15), Dribbling (+14), Pace (+14), and Shooting (+11) generally upgraded in this Showdown version. You can also apply the anchor chemistry style to further boost Telles’ Defending (+5), Physical (+5), and Pace (+2).

You’ll have to turn two segments to complete this Showdown SBC: Brazil and LaLiga. The first solution must be an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Brazilian player. The second one asks for an 87-rated team with 55 chemistry style and no less than a player from the LaLiga.

Building both squads will cost you around 107,500 to 138,700 FUT coins in total if you buy all the necessary cards from the FUT market. You’ll also receive a small rare mixed players pack and a premium mixed players pack.

You’ll have until the match between Sevilla and Barcelona ends on Sept. 3 to complete the squad and get the card. The upgrade will only come after you get the card. You can also use that time to craft some cards and spend fewer FUT coins.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete Showdown Alex Telles SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Telles SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Brazil

GK: 95-rated TOTS Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

95-rated TOTS Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 82-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

82-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) RB: 84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CM: 81-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CDM: 86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)

86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) LW: 85-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

85-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) RW: 82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr)

82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr) ST: 82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

LaLiga