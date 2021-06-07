How to complete Premium Javi Martínez SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a new 94-rated Premium version of Javi Martínez from Bayern Munich to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Martínez’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He received this Premium version today to celebrate his legacy in soccer since his contract with Bayern Munich will expire on July 1 and he’ll become a free agent. You’ll have until June 11 to get this card.

EA mainly upgraded Martínez’s Pace (+49) and Hooting (+31), while still greatly increasing his other skills, including Dribbling (+24), Passing (+21), Physical (+15), and Defending (+11), when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version.

His stats are impressively high. He has a three-star weak foot and skill moves. If you apply the engine chemistry style, you’ll increase his Dribbling (+5), Passing (+5), and Pace (+5), which will elevate his general quality.

This SBC costs around 247,000 FUT coins on PS4, 251,450 on Xbox One, and 282,900 on PC. This price is a bit expensive, but his stats are good enough to consider getting this card. It can also make strong links with amazing cards such as 98-rated TOTS Lewandowski, 96-rated TOTS Kimmich, and 96-rated TOTY Neuer.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Die Bayern and Bundesliga. The first segment requests an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS card, and at least one player from Bayern. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS card, and at least one player from Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Premium Javi Martínez SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Die Bayern

GK: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Bundesliga