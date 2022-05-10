How to complete Premium Akinfenwa SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A Premium version of Adebayo Akinfenwa from Wycombe was introduced in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on May 9. Players can get this new card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in the game.

This type of card is a celebration of a player’s career and legacy. The striker played for 13 different clubs during his career. Akinfenwa started playing in 2001 for FK Atlantas, but only reached the spotlight while playing for Doncaster Rovers three years later. His retirement will happen at the end of the current season and the player will leave Wycombe, a club he’s represented since 2016.

EA made massive upgrades to this Premium version’s skills when compared to Akinfenwa’s 65-rated silver version. Akinfenwa had his Pace (+51), Dribbling (+30), Shooting (+27), Physical (+25), Passing (+25), and Defending (+21) all increased.

You’ll spend around 43,700 to 48,600 FUT coins if you build the SBC’s solution from scratch, which requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, no less than a TOTW (Inform) card, and one English player. This Premium SBC will be live until June 9, which is plenty of time to build it and even craft cards to spend fewer FUT coins.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Premium Adebayo Akinfenwa SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: