How to complete POTM Wirtz SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 91-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Florian Wirtz from Bayer 04 Leverkusen to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Wirtz’s second special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He already has an 82-rated TOTW version and received this Bundesliga POTM version today for his performance throughout September.

EA greatly upgraded all of Wirtz’s skills, including Shooting (+14), Physical (+11), Pace (+9), Passing (+9), Pace (+9), and Defending (+8) when you compare this new card to his 78-rated silver version.

The devs kept him with a four-star weak foot and skill moves, however. If you apply the hunter chemistry style, you’ll further increase his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+6), which will greatly elevate his metagaming quality.

This SBC costs around 52,900 FUT coins on PlayStation, 60,500 on Xbox, and 60,650 on PC. If you want to complete the POTM Wirtz SBC, you’ll have one whole month until Nov. 14 to complete two squads: Bundesliga and Germany.

The first segment requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from Bundesliga. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Germany.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Florian Wirtz SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Bundesliga

GK: Édouard Mendy 83-rated (Chelsea)

Édouard Mendy 83-rated (Chelsea) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool)

Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool) CB: Azpilicueta 83-rated (Chelsea)

Azpilicueta 83-rated (Chelsea) RB: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax) CDM: Jordan Henderson 84-rated (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson 84-rated (Liverpool) LM: Jack Grealish 84-rated (Manchester City)

Jack Grealish 84-rated (Manchester City) RM: Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea) CAM: Youri Tielemans 84-rated (Leicester City)

Youri Tielemans 84-rated (Leicester City) ST: Raúl Jiménez 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Raúl Jiménez 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: Edinson Cavani 85-rated (Manchester United)

