How to complete POTM Sørloth SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Real Sociedad’s Alexander Sørloth received a Player of the Month (POTM) version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Feb. 1. The card is given as a reward for those who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SCB).

The FIFA community gets to decide who is the best player from a specific league out of a list of players EA selects monthly. Sørloth was voted as the best LaLiga player for January and received this upgraded POTM version as a result.

The devs made a great boost to Sørloth’s Passing (+17), Dribbling (+15), Shooting (+13), Pace (+11), Defending (+10), and Physical (+10) when you look at his original 76-rated gold version. He also has two Team of the Week (TOTW) cards: an 84-rated and an 87-rated version.

You’ll have to turn in two squads to complete this POTM SBC. The Top Form segment must be an 83-rated squad that has at least one card with an overall rating of 85 points minimum and one TOTW (Inform) card. The LaLiga one asks for an 84-rated team with a TOTW (Inform) card plus one player from LaLiga.

If you buy all the necessary cards to build both squads, you’ll spend close to 68,400 to 69,300 FUT coins depending on which platform you play on. Each squad also rewards players with a different players pack, so you’ll receive a small gold players pack and a premium mixed players pack.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Alexander Sørloth SBC at time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete January POTM Sørloth SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Top Form

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) LB: 85-rated TOTW Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) CB: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) LM: 81-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) RM: 81-rated Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad)

81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) CAM: 81-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

LaLiga