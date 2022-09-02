How to complete Player Moments Ndombele’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Ea added a 96-rated Player Moments of Tanguy Ndombele from Napoli in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that players can get by completing a set of themed objectives.

Player Moments cards usually celebrate a specific achievement by the featured player. In this case, however, EA didn’t specify which moment from Ndombele’s career it’s celebrating with this card.

The devs increased Ndombele’s 83-rated gold version’s Pace (+22), Defending (+21), Shooting (+20), Physical (+19), Passing (+15), and Dribbling (+11) skills for this new Player Moments card.

You can choose to complete Ndombele’s objectives either in the Squad Battles or Rivals mode, depending on which you prefer. There are four tasks in total to complete and only one of them asks you to win some matches, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to fulfill everything.

This set of Player Moments objectives will be available until Sept. 9. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Player Moments Tanguy Ndombele in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: