How to complete Nov. 18’s Marquee Matchups in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll receive several packs to stock up on some fodder cards.

EA Sports added a set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Nov. 18 that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This SBC is themed around last week’s key matchups.

You’ll have until next Thursday, Nov. 25 to complete four squads: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahçe, Fiorentina vs. Milan, OL vs. OM, and Liverpool vs. Arsenal.

Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack.

The Fiorentina vs. Milan squad, for example, asks for a 72-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least three gold players, five different clubs, a maximum of four players from the same league, and at least two players from both Fiorentina and Milan. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a mixed players pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahçe 70-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, a maximum of three players from the same club, at least one rare card, and one player from both Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe. Small prime electrum players pack Fiorentina vs. Milan 72-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least three gold players, five different clubs, a maximum of four players from the same league, and at least two players from both Fiorentina and Milan. Mixed players pack OL vs. OM 74-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least three gold players, plus one rare card, a minimum of five players from the same nation, and two players from both Lyon and Olympique de Marseille. Small prime gold pack Liverpool vs. Arsenal 76-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, three different leagues, and one player from both Liverpool and Arsenal. Prime mixed players pack

EA will also grant you a rare electrum players pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 20,000 to 21,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahçe

GK: Luiz Gustavo 77-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Luiz Gustavo 77-rated (Fenerbahçe) CB: Jean Carlos Pestaña 61-rated (La Equidad)

Jean Carlos Pestaña 61-rated (La Equidad) CB: Franco Calderón 69-rated (Unión)

Franco Calderón 69-rated (Unión) CB: Jordan Elsey 64-rated (Newcastle Jets)

Jordan Elsey 64-rated (Newcastle Jets) CDM: Lucas González 70-rated (Independiente)

Lucas González 70-rated (Independiente) CDM: Joshua Brillante 68-rated (Melbourne Victory)

Joshua Brillante 68-rated (Melbourne Victory) LM: Víctor Malcorra 72-rated (Lanús)

Víctor Malcorra 72-rated (Lanús) RM: Christopher Ikonomidis 72-rated (Melbourne Victory)

Christopher Ikonomidis 72-rated (Melbourne Victory) CAM: Stalin Motta 71-rated (La Equidad)

Stalin Motta 71-rated (La Equidad) ST: Lucas Varaldo 61-rated (Lanús)

Lucas Varaldo 61-rated (Lanús) ST: Marcos Lliuya 68-rated (Sport Huancayo)

Fiorentina vs. Milan

GK: Rene Swete 69-rated (TSV Hartberg)

Rene Swete 69-rated (TSV Hartberg) LB: Darlin Yongwa 66-rated (Niort)

Darlin Yongwa 66-rated (Niort) CB: Jérôme Onguéné 71-rated (RB Salzburg)

Jérôme Onguéné 71-rated (RB Salzburg) CB: Raffael Behounek 66-rated (WSG Tirol)

Raffael Behounek 66-rated (WSG Tirol) RB: Fabian Koch 67-rated (WSG Tirol)

Fabian Koch 67-rated (WSG Tirol) LM: Mamadou Diallo 65-rated (Grenoble)

Mamadou Diallo 65-rated (Grenoble) CM: Joseph Lopy 68-rated (FCSM)

Joseph Lopy 68-rated (FCSM) CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko 79-rated (Milan)

Tiemoué Bakayoko 79-rated (Milan) RM: Ante Rebić 82-rated (Milan)

Ante Rebić 82-rated (Milan) ST: Olivier Boissy 58-rated (Grenoble)

Olivier Boissy 58-rated (Grenoble) ST: Youssef El Arabi 79-rated (Olympiacos CFP)

OL vs. OM

GK: Patrick Pentz 72-rated (FK Austria Wien)

Patrick Pentz 72-rated (FK Austria Wien) LB: Mario Andric 60-rated (WSG Tirol)

Mario Andric 60-rated (WSG Tirol) CB: Jérôme Onguéné 71-rated (RB Salzburg)

Jérôme Onguéné 71-rated (RB Salzburg) CB: Jan Zwischenbrugger 65-rated (SCR Altach)

Jan Zwischenbrugger 65-rated (SCR Altach) RB: Rasmus Kristensen 75-rated (RB Salzburg)

Rasmus Kristensen 75-rated (RB Salzburg) LM: Dimitri Payet 80-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Dimitri Payet 80-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CM: Stephan Auer 65-rated (Admira Wacker)

Stephan Auer 65-rated (Admira Wacker) RM: Filip Stojković 73-rated (SK Rapid Wien)

Filip Stojković 73-rated (SK Rapid Wien) CAM: Gerson da Silva 80-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Gerson da Silva 80-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CAM: Zlatko Junuzović 76-rated (RB Salzburg)

Zlatko Junuzović 76-rated (RB Salzburg) ST: Marko Raguž 70-rated (LASK)

Liverpool vs. Arsenal