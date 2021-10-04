How to complete Newcomer’s Challenge SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Newcomer’s Challenge squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. You can complete it through the SBC menu in the game.

This SBC is directed toward new players as a basic challenge. It will reward those who complete it with a rare player rated 75 overall (OVR) or higher.

This Newcomer’s Challenge requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club.

This SBC costs around 1,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, 2,300 on Xbox, and 1,550 on PC. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll just have to turn in a six-player bronze squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least two Silver players, two different nationalities, and two players from the same club.

Since it only requires six players, you can leave five positions empty, so don’t worry about building a whole team.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Newcomer’s Challenge SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: