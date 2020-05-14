How to complete Moments Maddison SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Moments 90-rated version of James Maddison from Leicester City today. You can earn it by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC) in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA introduced the special card to celebrate Maddison’s win at the second ePremier League Invitational on May 9. You can complete the Moments Maddison SBC until it expires on Tuesday, May 19.

Although Moments Maddison is a decent card, there are cheaper cards that should perform even better in the current FUT meta. If you complete this SBC, we advise you to use the engine chemistry style, which will add Pace, Dribbling, and Passing.

The winner of the second #ePLInvitational 🎮🏆@Madders10 now has a Player Moments item in #FUT20! 😍 pic.twitter.com/vudfhJ2hkr — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 14, 2020

Moments Maddison has an advantage, though. He’s from the Premier League, which is by far the easiest league to find quality links. You can get a strong link by using him alongside Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Harry Maguire 90-rated from Manchester United, TOTSSF Jordan Henderson 94-rated from Liverpool, and TOTSSF Jamie Vardy 95-rated from Leicester City.

To complete the Moments Maddison SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads. The first is an 83-rated with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from Leicester City. The second requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one English player. The final solution must be an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Moments Maddison SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. You’ll need to spend around 175,000 FUT coins on any platform.

The Foxes

GK: Jordan Pickford 83-rated (Everton)

Jordan Pickford 83-rated (Everton) LB: Aaron Mooy 81-rated (Brighton)

Aaron Mooy 81-rated (Brighton) CB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United) CB: Joël Matip 82-rated (Liverpool)

Joël Matip 82-rated (Liverpool) RB: Wilfried Zaha 83-rated (Crystal Palace)

Wilfried Zaha 83-rated (Crystal Palace) CDM: Jordan Henderson 83-rated (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson 83-rated (Liverpool) CDM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) LM: Anthony Martial 83-rated (Manchester United)

Anthony Martial 83-rated (Manchester United) RM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) CAM: Jesse Lingard 82-rated (Manchester United)

Jesse Lingard 82-rated (Manchester United) ST: Sébastien Haller 83-rated (West Ham)

The Three Lions

GK: Bernd Leno 84-rated (Arsenal)

Bernd Leno 84-rated (Arsenal) LB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) CB: Nicolás Otamendi 83-rated (Manchester City)

Nicolás Otamendi 83-rated (Manchester City) CB: Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City)

Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City) RB: Wilfried Zaha 83-rated (Crystal Palace)

Wilfried Zaha 83-rated (Crystal Palace) CDM: Jordan Henderson 83-rated (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson 83-rated (Liverpool) LM: Anthony Martial 83-rated (Manchester United)

Anthony Martial 83-rated (Manchester United) CM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) CM: Mesut Özil 84-rated (Arsenal)

Mesut Özil 84-rated (Arsenal) RM: Riyad Mahrez 84-rated (Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez 84-rated (Manchester City) ST: Marcus Rashford 83-rated (Manchester United)

Premier League