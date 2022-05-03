How to complete May 3’s UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can complete a new UEFA Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today.

The Marquee Matchups are a type of SBC released weekly based on real soccer’s key games. They are normally released on Thursdays, but EA also has a smaller UEFA version to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

This SBC will be available for one week, until May 10, and players will have to complete two squads: Villarreal CF vs. Liverpool and Real Madrid vs. Manchester City. These segments are a bit more difficult to build since the solutions require different conditions aside from the special player items.

Players will have to take into consideration conditions such as a specific number of players from the same league or club and a minimum number of rare cards aside from the usual minimum rating and chemistry.

The first segment asks for a 79-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, at least five different clubs, three leagues, and one player from both Villarreal and Liverpool. This one rewards players with a premium mixed players pack.

The second solution asks for an 81-rated team with at least 80 chemistry, no less than two rare cards, four leagues, and one player from both Real Madrid and Manchester City. Players who turn in this squad will get a small rare gold players pack.

By turning in both squads, you’ll also get a rare electrum players pack as a reward. You’ll only spend around 28,700 to 34,100 FUT coins for every segment, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete May 3’s UEFA Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Villarreal CF vs. Liverpool

GK: 80-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal)

80-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal) LB: 80-rated Escudero Palomo (Granada)

80-rated Escudero Palomo (Granada) CB: 75-rated Yan Brice Eteki (Granada)

75-rated Yan Brice Eteki (Granada) CB: 75-rated Harold Moukoudi (ASSE)

75-rated Harold Moukoudi (ASSE) RB: 75-rated Allan-Roméo Nyom (CD Leganés)

75-rated Allan-Roméo Nyom (CD Leganés) CDM: 75-rated Yvan Neyou (ASSE)

75-rated Yvan Neyou (ASSE) LM: 82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)

82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan) CM: 81-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

81-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) CM: 81-rated Jonathan Viera (UD Las Palmas)

81-rated Jonathan Viera (UD Las Palmas) RM: 78-rated Pedro León (CF Fuenlabrada)

78-rated Pedro León (CF Fuenlabrada) ST: 77-rated Enrich Ametller (SD Ponferradina)

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City