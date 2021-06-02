How to complete Ligue 1 TOTS Guaranteed SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will give players a guaranteed Ligue 1 Team of the Season (TOTS) player if they complete it.

The Ligue 1 TOTS squad was added on Friday, May 28, and will be available in packs until June 4. The Ligue 1 TOTS Guaranteed SBC will be available for two days. It has some great cards in it and most players will settle their eyes on the 97-rated version of Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain. But you should still be happy if you pack a 96-rated Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale or a 95-rated Dries Mertens from Napoli.



There are a few players available in the pack that are bad in terms of coins and attributes, like the 88-rated Caio Henrique from AS Monaco. All of the other players are either useful or just high-rated, though. The Ligue 1 TOTS guaranteed SBC gives an untradeable reward, which means you can’t sell the card on the FUT market to make coins.

If you choose to complete the Ligue 1 TOTS guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 86-rated squad with a minimum of 55 chemistry and at least one Inform or TOTS Moments card. The SBC costs around 130,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox and is a bit more expensive on PC (149,000) if you build it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Ligue 1 TOTS guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.