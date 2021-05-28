EA introduces Ligue 1 TOTS squad in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the Ligue 1 Team of the Season (TOTS) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

The selection of the French elite soccer league has 15 players available in FUT packs. The highest-rated players are a 97-rated version of Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain, a 96-rated version of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, and a 95-rated version of Memphis Depay from Lyon.

Like all the other major soccer leagues, this TOTS squad includes a bunch of good options, including lower-rated cards such as Lucas Paquetá from Lyon. You’ll be able to pack one of these cards until next Friday, June 4, acquire them on the FUT market, or get them in your Weekend League rewards on Thursday, June 3 if you play FUT Champions this weekend.

Aside from the cards that are available in packs, EA also added a 90-rated version of Presnel Kimpembe from Paris Saint-Germain that’s obtainable by completing a set of in-game objectives.

Here are all of the Ligue 1 TOTS cards that arrived in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Cards available in FUT packs or in the FUT market

GK: Keylor Navas 94-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

CB: José Fonte 93-rated (Lille)

CB: Marquinhos 93-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

LWB: Caio Henrique 88-rated (AS Monaco)

RWB: Jonathan Clauss 90-rated (Lens)

CDM: Benjamin André 92-rated (Lille)

LM: Jonathan Bamba 92-rated (Lille)

CM: Lucas Paquetá 90-rated (Lyon)

RM: Gaëtan 89-rated (Montpellier)

CAM: Neymar 96-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

CF: Memphis Depay 95-rated (Lyon)

RW: Ángel Di María 95-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

ST: Kylian Mbappé 97-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder 93-rated (AS Monaco)

ST: Burak Yilmaz 91-rated (Lille)

Objective card