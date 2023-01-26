How to complete Jan. 26’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

There are five player packs that you can get.

The new Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) is live today in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Marquee Matchups SBCs are released every Thursday based on real soccer’s key games and create SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This is a great opportunity to get several player packs.

The Marquee Matchups SBC asks for different types of conditions that go beyond the squad rating, chemistry minimum, and a player from a specific club. The squads are a bit more difficult to build since you’ll have to use silver cards, rare cards, several players from the same club, or a limited number of leagues.

Each solution offers a different reward that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Feb. 6, to complete four squads: Beşiktaş vs. Alanyaspor, OGC Nice vs. Lille OSC, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund, and Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad.

The Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad squad, for example, asks for a 77-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, no more than three leagues, a minimum of one rare card, two players from LaLiga, and one player from both Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. The reward for this segment is a Prime mixed players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Beşiktaş vs. Alanyaspor 71-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, at least four different clubs, three players from the same nation, and one player from Turkey. Mixed players pack OGC Nice vs. Lille OSC 73-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, a maximum of five players from the same league, no less than two rare cards, and two players from Ligue 1. Jumbo gold pack Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund 75-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, no more than three different nationalities, at least five players from the same league, four clubs, plus one player from both Bayern Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund. Small prime gold players pack Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad 77-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, no more than three leagues, a minimum of one rare card, two players from LaLiga, and one player from both Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. Prime mixed players pack

The total amount you’ll spend to build the four squads can get up to around 22,550 to 22,950 FUT coins across the available platforms. If you turn in all the segments, you’ll also receive a rare electrum players pack as a bonus.

Here are all the cheapest solutions to complete Jan. 26’s Marquee Matchups SBC set right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Jan. 26’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Beşiktaş vs. Alanyaspor

GK: 63-rated Erten Ersu (Gaziantep)

63-rated Erten Ersu (Gaziantep) CB: 62-rated Dan Jones (Port Vale)

62-rated Dan Jones (Port Vale) CB: 81-rated Chris Smalling (Roma)

81-rated Chris Smalling (Roma) CB: 80-rated Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur)

80-rated Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: 63-rated Tom Bayliss (Shrewsbury)

63-rated Tom Bayliss (Shrewsbury) CDM: 62-rated Liam Shaw (Morecambe)

62-rated Liam Shaw (Morecambe) LM: 63-rated Ashley Hunter (Morecambe)

63-rated Ashley Hunter (Morecambe) RM: 63-rated Kieran Phillips (Morecambe)

63-rated Kieran Phillips (Morecambe) CAM: 80-rated Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

80-rated Smith Rowe (Arsenal) ST: 63-rated Daniel Butterworth (Port Vale)

63-rated Daniel Butterworth (Port Vale) ST: 63-rated Jonathan Obika (Morecambe)

OGC Nice vs. Lille OSC

GK: 81-rated Alphonse Areola (West Ham)

81-rated Alphonse Areola (West Ham) LB: 62-rated Rareș Ispas (Sepsi OSK)

62-rated Rareș Ispas (Sepsi OSK) CB: 63-rated Florin Bejan (FC Hermannstadt)

63-rated Florin Bejan (FC Hermannstadt) CB: 62-rated Florin Ilie (FC Universitatea Cluj-Napoca)

62-rated Florin Ilie (FC Universitatea Cluj-Napoca) RB: 62-rated Roberto Romeo (FC Universitatea Cluj-Napoca)

62-rated Roberto Romeo (FC Universitatea Cluj-Napoca) CDM: 79-rated Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco)

79-rated Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco) CDM: 63-rated Erten Ersu (Gaziantep)

63-rated Erten Ersu (Gaziantep) CAM: 62-rated Ionuț Năstăsie (FC Hermannstadt)

62-rated Ionuț Năstăsie (FC Hermannstadt) CAM: 81-rated Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes)

81-rated Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes) CAM: 62-rated Liam Reddy (Perth Glory)

62-rated Liam Reddy (Perth Glory) ST: 81-rated Gaëtan Laborde (OGC Nice)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund

GK: 80-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

80-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) CB: 63-rated Marin Šverko (Groningen)

63-rated Marin Šverko (Groningen) CB: 63-rated Jay Idzes (Go Ahead Eagles)

63-rated Jay Idzes (Go Ahead Eagles) CB: 62-rated Brian Plat (Volendam)

62-rated Brian Plat (Volendam) LM: 78-rated Nikola Vlašić (Torino)

78-rated Nikola Vlašić (Torino) CM: 62-rated Achraf Madi (Sparta Rotterdam)

62-rated Achraf Madi (Sparta Rotterdam) CM: 63-rated Yassin Oukili (RKC Waalwijk)

63-rated Yassin Oukili (RKC Waalwijk) RM: 78-rated Gabriel Arias (Racing Club)

78-rated Gabriel Arias (Racing Club) CAM: 80-rated Charles Aránguiz (Bayern Leverkusen)

80-rated Charles Aránguiz (Bayern Leverkusen) ST: 79-rated Wout Weghorst (Beşiktaş)

79-rated Wout Weghorst (Beşiktaş) ST: 76-rated Bas Dost (FC Ultrecht)

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad