How to complete Future Stars Academy Cucurella objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll get an 87-rated Future stars version of Cucurella if you complete everything.

EA Sports released the second Future Stars Academy player on Feb. 14—and this time, it’s Marc Cucurella from Getafe CF. This promotion progressively rewards players with a better version of the card.

You have until March 14 to complete every objective, ranging from assists to scoring different types of goals using the Cucurella cards you receive.

The first reward is the lowest-rated Cucurella. You’ll then have to complete a series of objectives to receive the next upgraded card and repeat the process until you get the final 87-rated version of the player.

You’ll have to complete the objectives in order, however, because you’ll need the different versions to complete everything. You’ll first receive an 82-rated Cucurella, then an 84-rated one, followed by an 86-rated, and finally the 87-rated version of Cucurella.

Cucurella only had an 81-rated gold card before this promotion. Thus, his 87-rated version received a considerable increase involving all of his skills, including Shooting (+17), Dribbling (+9), Passing (+9), Pace (+8), and Physical (+8).

The last version you receive when completing the objectives has great stats, including four-star skills and weak foot. You can also link Future Stars Academy Cucurella with 96-rated Team of the Year (TOTY) Ramos and 92-rated Future Stars Fati.

Here's the list of all the Future Stars Academy