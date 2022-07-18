How to complete FUTTIES Winner Díaz SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete three squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Luis Díaz from Liverpool in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on July 15. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

With the FUTTIES promotion, EA is holding a weekly vote to bring upgraded versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

Díaz already has four other special cards but this FUTTIES version is the highest version released so far. Compared to his 80-rated original gold version, he had his Passing (+21), Shooting (+18), Physical (+16), Dribbling (+14), Defending (+13), and Pace (+7) greatly increased.

How to complete FUTTIES Winner Luis Díaz SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to turn in three squads to complete this SBC: Liverpool, Premier League, and 87-rated Squad. Here’s the list of their conditions and the respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable Premium FUTTIES Díaz card:

SBC Conditions Reward Liverpool 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Liverpool. Small electrum players pack Premier League 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum plus no less than one player from the Premier League. Electrum players pack 87-rated Squad 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum. Jumbo premium gold players pack

If you buy all the necessary cards to build these squads, it will cost players from around 288,000 to 304,550 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia. This SBC will be available until July 22, which should allow you to craft cards and spend less in the FUT market.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at time of writing to complete the FUTTIES Winner Luis Díaz SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Liverpool

GK: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma) LB: 87-rated Winter Wildcards Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma)

87-rated Winter Wildcards Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) RB: 84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid)

84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid) CDM: 84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CDM: 83-rated Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

83-rated Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) CM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenahm Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenahm Hotspur) LW: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated Wout Weghorst (Burnley)

Premier League

GK: 82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) LB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) RB: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio) CM: 83-rated Arthur Henrique Ramos Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Henrique Ramos Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) CM: 83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) LW: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: 88-rated TOTGS Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

88-rated TOTGS Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) ST: 90-rated Rulebreaker Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

87-rated Squad