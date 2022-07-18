How to complete FUTTIES October Favorite De Paul SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA added a 93-rated FUTTIES Favorite version of Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético de Madrid to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. This card is available for players who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

FUTTIES Favorite-themed objectives celebrate the popular cards of specific months and offer an upgraded version of that card. De Paul’s 82-rated Ones to Watch (OTW) version released back in October was selected to be celebrated.

The devs made De Paul a powerful player with the FUTTIES upgrade by increasing his Defending (+18), Pace (+15), Shooting (+15), Passing (+14), Dribbling (+14), and Physical (+12) if you compare this version to his 82-rated gold and OTW card.

If you decide to use this FUTTIES card on your team, you can apply the anchor chemistry style and further boost De Paul’s Physical (+6), Pace (+5), and Defending (+5). This will maximize his Acceleration, Standing Tackle, and Strength.

You’ll have to turn in two squads to complete this SBC: Argentina and LaLiga. The first segment asks for an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Argentinian player. The second one has to be an 85-rated team with 60 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from LaLiga.

Building these squads from scratch will cost players around 156,600 to 163,350 FUT coins across all available platforms. Any player who completes both squads will also receive a small gold players pack and a premium electrum players pack on top of the FUTTIES De Paul card.

You’ll have until July 22 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution at time of writing to complete the FUTTIES Rodrigo Javier De Paul SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Argentina

GK: 83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal)

83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal) LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevila)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevila) CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) CM: 84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CM: 84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta)

84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta) ST: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

LaLiga