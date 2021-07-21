How to complete FUTTIES Koke SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 95-rated Festival of FUTTIES version of Jorge “Koke” Resurrección from Atlético de Madrid to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Koke’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team if you disregard his FUTTIE Nominee version, which didn’t change any of his stats. Players had to vote between an 85-rated Koke and 83-rated Umtiti two days ago to decide who would receive an overall upgrade—and Koke won.

EA generally boosted all of Koke’s skills, including Pace (+18), Shooting, (+16), Dribbling (+15), Defending (+15), Physical (+14), and his Passing (+12) when you compare this new card to his 85-rated gold version.

He has great and balanced stats with all skills being 85 and above. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+5), which will maximize all of his Interceptions, Standing, and Sliding Tackle.

This SBC costs around 202,150 FUT coins on PlayStation, 226,400 on Xbox, and 27,150 on PC. It can make perfect links with great cards such as 96-rated FOF Path to Glory Llorente, 89-rated Player Moments Saúl, and 87-rated FUT Birthday Mario Hermoso. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Atlético Madrid and La Liga. You’ll have until July 26 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Koke.

The first solution requires an 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS player, and at least one player from Atlético de Madrid. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS player, and at least one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUTTIES Jorge “Koke” Resurrección SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Atlético Madrid

GK: Yassine Bounou 84-rated (Sevilla)

Yassine Bounou 84-rated (Sevilla) LB: Nacho Monreal 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Nacho Monreal 80-rated (Real Sociedad) CB: Diego Carlos 83-rated (Sevilla)

Diego Carlos 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Tomás Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla)

Tomás Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla) RB: Mario Gaspar Martínez 80-rated (Villarreal)

Mario Gaspar Martínez 80-rated (Villarreal) CDM: Daniel García 79-rated (Athletic Club)

Daniel García 79-rated (Athletic Club) CDM: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LM: Nolito Durán 76-rated (Everton)

Nolito Durán 76-rated (Everton) RM: Pablo Sarabia 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pablo Sarabia 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) ST: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Inter Miami)

La Liga