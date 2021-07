How to complete FUTTIES Favourite Dybala SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Get ready, you'll need to complete 10 squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Paulo Dybala from Piemonte Calcio to FIFA 21 on Friday, July 30. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Dybala’s second special card in this FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. This FUTTIES Favorite SBC grants players an upgraded version themed around a specific month. In this case, it’s to celebrate his Player Moments version he got in January.

EA greatly upgraded all of Dybala’s skills, including Physical (+27), Passing (+14), Pace (+12), and Shooting (+12), though his Dribbling (+8) and Defending (+7) saw a smaller increase when you compare this new card to his 88-rated gold version.

He has high stats, with all skills being 90 and above except for his 50-rated Defending. He also has five-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. If you apply the hawk chemistry style, you’ll increase his Physical (+5), Pace (+2), and Shooting (+2), which will maximize his Pace and Shooting skill stats.

This SBC costs around 488,300 FUT coins on PlayStation, 522,400 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (604,100 FUT coins). This card seems to have a fair price considering his stats and the strong links he can make with amazing and legendary Argentinian players.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in 10 squads: Gold Squad, Rare Gold Squad, 78-Rated Squad, two 78-Rated Squads, 79-Rated Squad, two 80-rated Squads, Top Form, Piemonte Calcio, Argentina, and Serie A TIM. You’ll have until Aug. 13 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Dybala.

That’s a lot of squads to complete, but only two of them are especially expensive, which will cost you around 150,000 and 177,000 FUT coins if you build it from scratch. The others won’t require any special cards or specific nationality, club, or league, costing you around from 5,000 to 80,000 FUT coins.

FUTTIES Dybala has 10 squads and only six days to complete everything. Here are all the conditions you need to meet to complete all of the FUTTIES Dybala SBC squads:

Squad Conditions Gold Squad At least 11 gold players and 30 chemistry minimum. Rare Gold Squad At least 11 rare players with a minimum of gold level and 30 chemistry minimum. 78-rated squad 78-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum. 78-rated squad 78-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum. 79-Rated Squad 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum. 80-Rated Squad 80-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum. Top Form 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS card. Piemonte Calcio 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform or TOTS card, and at least one player from Piemonte Calcio. Argentina 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform or TOTS card, and at least one player from Argentina. Serie A TIM 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUTTIES December January SBC right now and get FUTTIE Paulo Dybala, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Gold squad

GK: Bill Hamid 75-rated (D.C. United)

Bill Hamid 75-rated (D.C. United) LB: Andreas Ulmer 75-rated (RB Salzburg)

Andreas Ulmer 75-rated (RB Salzburg) CB: Jérémy Morel 75-rated (FC Lorient)

Jérémy Morel 75-rated (FC Lorient) CB: Karim Rekik 75-rated (Sevilla)

Karim Rekik 75-rated (Sevilla) RB: Rafael da Silva 77-rated (Başakşehir)

Rafael da Silva 77-rated (Başakşehir) CM: Adrian Mierzejewski 75-rated (Shanghai Shenhua)

Adrian Mierzejewski 75-rated (Shanghai Shenhua) CM: Mikel Vesga 75-rated (Athletic Club)

Mikel Vesga 75-rated (Athletic Club) CM: Ivo da Rosa 75-rated (Henan Jianye)

Ivo da Rosa 75-rated (Henan Jianye) LF: Sebastián Córdova 75-rated (América)

Sebastián Córdova 75-rated (América) RF: Rúben Lameiras 75-rated (Vitória de Guimarães)

Rúben Lameiras 75-rated (Vitória de Guimarães) ST: Stefano Okaka 75-rated (Udinese)

Rare Gold Squad

GK: Ryan Christie 75-rated (Celtic)

Ryan Christie 75-rated (Celtic) LB: Leonardo Spinazzola 78-rated (Roma)

Leonardo Spinazzola 78-rated (Roma) CB: Gaël Clichy 76-rated (Servette)

Gaël Clichy 76-rated (Servette) CB: Kunde Malong 76-rated (Olympiacos CFP)

Kunde Malong 76-rated (Olympiacos CFP) RB: Noussair Mazraoui 77-rated (Ajax)

Noussair Mazraoui 77-rated (Ajax) CM: Rasmus Falk 76-rated (FC København)

Rasmus Falk 76-rated (FC København) CM: Leandro Paredes 79-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Leandro Paredes 79-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: Nicolás Domínguez 75-rated (Bologna)

Nicolás Domínguez 75-rated (Bologna) LW: Mathieu Valbuena 79-rated (Olympiacos CFP)

Mathieu Valbuena 79-rated (Olympiacos CFP) RW: Junya Itoo 75-rated (KRC Genk)

Junya Itoo 75-rated (KRC Genk) ST: Loïc Rémy 76-rated (Çaykur Rizespo)

78-rated Squad

GK: Nahuel Guzmán 79-rated (Tigres)

Nahuel Guzmán 79-rated (Tigres) LB : Nuno Sequeira 78-rated (Braga)

: Nuno Sequeira 78-rated (Braga) CB : Pablo Aguilar 76-rated (Cruz Azul)

: Pablo Aguilar 76-rated (Cruz Azul) CB : Rafael Carioca 78-rated (Tigres)

: Rafael Carioca 78-rated (Tigres) RB : Luis Rodríguez 78-rated (Tigres)

: Luis Rodríguez 78-rated (Tigres) CDM : Celso Ortíz 78-rated (Rayados)

: Celso Ortíz 78-rated (Rayados) LM: Jony Menéndez 78-rated (Osasuna)

Jony Menéndez 78-rated (Osasuna) RM : Ángel Mena 78-rated (León)

: Ángel Mena 78-rated (León) CAM : Óliver Torres 77-rated (Sevilla)

: Óliver Torres 77-rated (Sevilla) ST: Loren García78-rated (Real Betis)

Loren García78-rated (Real Betis) ST: Sergi Guardiola 77-rated ( Real Valladolid)

78-rated Squad

GK: Nahuel Guzmán 79-rated (Tigres)

Nahuel Guzmán 79-rated (Tigres) CB: Hugo Ayala 75-rated (Tigres)

Hugo Ayala 75-rated (Tigres) CB: Rafael Carioca 78-rated (Tigres)

Rafael Carioca 78-rated (Tigres) CB: Luis Rodríguez 78-rated (Tigres)

Luis Rodríguez 78-rated (Tigres) LM: Pablo Piatti 78-rated (Elche CF)

Pablo Piatti 78-rated (Elche CF) CM: Lisandro Martínez 78-rated (Ajax)

Lisandro Martínez 78-rated (Ajax) CM: Guido Pizarro 77-rated (Tigres)

Guido Pizarro 77-rated (Tigres) RM: Elías Hernández 77-rated (Cruz Azul)

Elías Hernández 77-rated (Cruz Azul) LF: Luciano Vietto 78-rated (Al Hilal)

Luciano Vietto 78-rated (Al Hilal) RF: Ángel Mena 78-rated (León)

Ángel Mena 78-rated (León) ST: Funes Mori 78-rated (Rayados)

79-rated Squad

GK: Jaume Sánchez 77-rated (Valencia)

Jaume Sánchez 77-rated (Valencia) CB : Álvaro Odriozola 79-rated (Real Madrid)

: Álvaro Odriozola 79-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Aïssa Mandi 79-rated (Real Betis)

Aïssa Mandi 79-rated (Real Betis) CB: Joseba Zaldúa 79-rated (Real Sociedad)

Joseba Zaldúa 79-rated (Real Sociedad) LM: Enis Bardhi 79-rated (Levante UD)

Enis Bardhi 79-rated (Levante UD) CM : Nemanja Maksimović 79-rated (Getafe)

: Nemanja Maksimović 79-rated (Getafe) CM: Geoffrey Kondogbia 79-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Geoffrey Kondogbia 79-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RM : Fabián Orellana 79-rated (Real Valladolid)

: Fabián Orellana 79-rated (Real Valladolid) LF: Vitolo Pérez 79-rated (Getafe)

Vitolo Pérez 79-rated (Getafe) RF: Rodrygo Goes 79-rated (Real Madrid)

Rodrygo Goes 79-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Borja Iglesias 79-rated (Real Betis)

80-rated Squad

GK : Dean Henderson 80-rated (Manchester United)

: Dean Henderson 80-rated (Manchester United) CB: Conor Coady 79-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Conor Coady 79-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: Ben Mee 79-rated (Burnley)

Ben Mee 79-rated (Burnley) CB: Chris Smalling 79-rated (Roma)

Chris Smalling 79-rated (Roma) CDM: Declan Rice 79-rated (West Ham)

Declan Rice 79-rated (West Ham) CDM: Steven Nzonzi 79-rated (Roma)

Steven Nzonzi 79-rated (Roma) LM: Jack Grealish 80-rated (Aston Villa)

Jack Grealish 80-rated (Aston Villa) RM: Pedro Ledesma 80-rated (Roma)

Pedro Ledesma 80-rated (Roma) CAM: Lorenzo Pellegrini 79-rated (Roma)

Lorenzo Pellegrini 79-rated (Roma) ST: Joaquín Correa 81-rated (Lazio)

Joaquín Correa 81-rated (Lazio) ST: Franck Ribéry 81-rated (Fiorentina)

Top Form

GK: Álex Remiro 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Álex Remiro 80-rated (Real Sociedad) LB: Ben Davies 80-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Ben Davies 80-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City)

Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City) CB: Nacho Monreal 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Nacho Monreal 80-rated (Real Sociedad) RB: Damián Suárez 80-rated (Getafe)

Damián Suárez 80-rated (Getafe) CDM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 80-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 80-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: William Carvalho 80-rated (Real Betis)

William Carvalho 80-rated (Real Betis) CAM : Patson Daka 88-rated (RB Salzburg)

: Patson Daka 88-rated (RB Salzburg) CAM: Isco Suárez 84-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco Suárez 84-rated (Real Madrid) CAM: Luka Jovic 80-rated (Real Madrid)

Luka Jovic 80-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Raúl García 80-rated (Athletic Club)

Piemonte Calcio

GK: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal

Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal CB: Pau Torres 78-rated (Villarreal)

Pau Torres 78-rated (Villarreal) RB : Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Miralem Pjanic 85-rated (Barcelona)

Miralem Pjanic 85-rated (Barcelona) CM: Mario Götze 81-rated (PSV)

Mario Götze 81-rated (PSV) CM: Andrés Iniesta 81-rated (Vissel Kobe)

Andrés Iniesta 81-rated (Vissel Kobe) LW: Sébastien Haller 81-rated (Ajax)

Sébastien Haller 81-rated (Ajax) RW: Lucas Vázquez 92-rated (Real Madrid)

Lucas Vázquez 92-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Alvaro Morata 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Argentina

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfur)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfur) LB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Mats Hummels 93-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Mats Hummels 93-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated (RB Leipzig) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Thomas Delaney 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thomas Delaney 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LM: Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM : Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RM: Lucas Ocampos 82-rated (Sevilla FC)

Lucas Ocampos 82-rated (Sevilla FC) ST: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Serie A TIM