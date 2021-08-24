How to complete FUTTIES Close Call Umtiti SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to build three squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a 96-rated Festival of FUTTIES version of Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Umtiti’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team if you disregard his FUTTIE Nominee version, which didn’t change any of his stats. Players had to vote between an 85-rated Koke and 83-rated Umtiti back in July and Koke won. But EA is now celebrating his nominee version.

The devs greatly boosted all of Umtiti’s skills, including his Pace (+25), Physical (+15), Passing (+14), Dribbling (+14), Defending (+14), and his Shooting (+14), when you compare this new card to his 83-rated gold version.

He has great and balanced stats with all skills being 76 and above, including a 97-rated Defending and 94-rated Physical. He also has two-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. If you apply the engine chemistry style, you’ll increase his Passing (+6), Pace (+4), and Dribbling (+5), which will maximize his Short Passing.

This SBC costs around 242,600 FUT coins on PlayStation, 239,550 on Xbox, and 262,650 on PC. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: Tactical Emulation, La Liga, and France. You’ll have until Aug. 27 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Umtiti.

The first solution requires an 81-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Barcelona. The second one asks for an 82-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga. The third solution requires an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from France.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUTTIES Samuel Umtiti SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: Norberto Neto 82-rated (Barcelona)

Norberto Neto 82-rated (Barcelona) LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko 80-rated (Manchester City)

Oleksandr Zinchenko 80-rated (Manchester City) CB: Éder Gabriel Militão 80-rated (Real Madrid)

Éder Gabriel Militão 80-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia) RB: Serge Aurier 80-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Serge Aurier 80-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: Houssem Aouar 81-rated (Lyon)

Houssem Aouar 81-rated (Lyon) CDM: Granit Xhaka 80-rated (Arsenal)

Granit Xhaka 80-rated (Arsenal) CM: Florent Mollet 78-rated (Montpellier)

Florent Mollet 78-rated (Montpellier) LW: Pablo Sarabia 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pablo Sarabia 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RW: Xherdan Shaqiri 81-rated (Liverpool)

Xherdan Shaqiri 81-rated (Liverpool) ST: Moussa Dembélé 81-rated (Lyon)

La Liga

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LB: Fábio Coentrãoy 78-rated (Rio Ave)

Fábio Coentrãoy 78-rated (Rio Ave) CB: Rafael Tolói 77-rated (Atalanta)

Rafael Tolói 77-rated (Atalanta) CB: Federico Fazio 77-rated (Roma)

Federico Fazio 77-rated (Roma) RB: Davide Zappacosta 78-rated (Genoa)

Davide Zappacosta 78-rated (Genoa) CDM: Oier Sanjurjo Maté 77-rated (Osasuna)

Oier Sanjurjo Maté 77-rated (Osasuna) CDM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Rubén García 79-rated (Osasuna)

Rubén García 79-rated (Osasuna) CAM: Enrique García 77-rated (Osasuna)

Enrique García 77-rated (Osasuna) CAM: Fabián Orellana 79-rated (Valladolid)

Fabián Orellana 79-rated (Valladolid) ST: Alexander Isak 95-rated (Real Sociedad)

France