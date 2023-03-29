How to complete FUT Birthday Kanté SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté has received a 92-rated FUT Birthday version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The card can be earned through a squad-building challenge (SBC). This one is a bigger SBC than usual, with seven squads to complete.

As part of the celebration of FIFA Ultimate Team’s 14th birthday, EA releases during the event several player items with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or weak foot plus an overall (OVR) rating increase.

FUT Birthday Kanté’s upgrades in FIFA 23

For the FUT Birthday version, EA raised his weak foot to five stars from three to five stars and his skill moves from two to three stars. All of Kanté’s skills ratings range from 76 to 91, with his 91-rated Defending, 86-rated Dribbling, and 86-rated Physical being the highest.

There are seven different segments: Tactical Emulation, France, Top Form, Premier League, 88-rated Squad, 89-rated Squad and 90-rated Squad. Here are each of the conditions and the respective rewards for these squads:

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 83-rated squad with at least one one player from Chelsea. Gold pack France 86-rated squad that has no less than one French player. Small prime gold players pack Top Form 87-rated team with at least one TOTW (INform) card. Small rare gold players pack Premier League 88-rated team with at least one player from the Premier League. Prime electrum players pack 88-rated Squad 88-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Rare electrum players pack 89-rated Squad A squad with overall rating of 89 points minimum. Rare electrum players pack 90-rated Squad A squad with overall rating of 90 points minimum. Mega pack

Because of the high amount of segments you’ll have to turn in, the price will be equally high. If you buy all the necessary cards, the price can vary from 1,794,580 FUT coins on consoles and 1,843,550 FUT coins on PC.

This SBC will be available until May 29, which means you’ll have two whole months to complete it and receive FUT Birthday Kanté.

Here’s the list of cheapest solutions right now to complete FUT Birthday N’Golo Kanté SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

How to complete FUT Birthday Kanté SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Tactical Emulation

GK: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayer Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayer Leverkusen) LM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CM: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CM: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) RM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) LW: 83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) RW: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 81-rated Mateus Uribe (Porto)

France

GK: 87-rated Fabinho Tavares (Liverpool)

87-rated Fabinho Tavares (Liverpool) LB: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) CB: 84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) CB: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 84-rated Marco Verratti (Leicester City)

84-rated Marco Verratti (Leicester City) CM: 87-rated TOTW Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

87-rated TOTW Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: 87-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City)

87-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City) LW: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) RW: 87-rated TOTW Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

87-rated TOTW Steve Mandanda (Rennes) ST: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayer Leverkusen)

Top Form

GK: 87-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City)

87-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City) LB: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) CB: 88-rated TOTW Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

88-rated TOTW Victor Osimhen (Napoli) CB: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: 88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City) CDM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CM: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Nott’m Forest)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Nott’m Forest) LW: 84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RW: 87-rated TOTW Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

87-rated TOTW Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen) ST: 87-rated TOTW Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

Premier League

GK: 89-rated FUT Birthday Alban Lafont (Nantes)

89-rated FUT Birthday Alban Lafont (Nantes) LB: 84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus)

84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus) CB: 89-rated Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

89-rated Alisson Becker (Liverpool) CB: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) RB: 89-rated Ederson de Moraes (Manchester City)

89-rated Ederson de Moraes (Manchester City) CDM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CDM: 89-rated N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

89-rated N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea) CM: 84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) LW: 89-rated MOTM Paulo Dybala (Roma)

89-rated MOTM Paulo Dybala (Roma) RW: 89-rated TOTW Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

89-rated TOTW Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) ST: 89-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

88-rated Squad

GK: 89-rated Sadio Mané (Bayern Munich)

89-rated Sadio Mané (Bayern Munich) LB: 89-rated Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

89-rated Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 89-rated FUT Birthday Alban Lafont (Nantes)

89-rated FUT Birthday Alban Lafont (Nantes) CB: 88-rated Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: 83-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 89-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

89-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CM: 89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) CAM: 89-rated TOTW Joshua Kimmich (RB Leipzig)

89-rated TOTW Joshua Kimmich (RB Leipzig) LW: 88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City) RW: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) ST: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

89-rated Squad

GK: 84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) LB: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) CB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CB: 89-rated TOTW Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

89-rated TOTW Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) RB: 91-rated Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

91-rated Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) LM: 84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) CM: 91-rated Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

91-rated Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) RM: 90-rated Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

90-rated Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) CAM: 89-rated FUT Birthday Alban Lafont (Nantes)

89-rated FUT Birthday Alban Lafont (Nantes) CAM: 89-rated Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

89-rated Alisson Becker (Liverpool) ST: 89-rated Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

90-rated Squad