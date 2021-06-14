How to complete FOF Path to Glory Florenzi SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 91-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory version of Alessandro Florenzi from Paris Saint-Germain to FIFA 21 on Saturday, June 12. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Florenzi’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He’s one of the Italian players in the FOF Path to Glory promo and will receive an upgrade depending on how many wins the Italian national team gets during the Euro World Cup.

EA has greatly increased all of Florenzi’s skills, including Physical (+15), Defending (+13), Dribbling (+11), Passing (+11), Pace (+10), and Shooting (+9), when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version.

He has balanced and high stats that make him a great card despite the possible upgrade. He also has a three-star weak foot and four-star skill moves. If you apply the anchor chemistry style, you’ll increase his Defending (+6), Physical (+6), and Pace (+5), which maximize several of his stats, such as Jumping, Aggression, and Standing and Sliding Tackle.

This SBC costs around 394,300 FUT coins on PS4, 422,350 on Xbox One, and is a bit more expensive on PC (478,150 FUT coins). This card can also make strong links with amazing cards such as 97-rated TOTY Mbappé, 96-rated TOTY Neymar, and 95-rated TOTY Di María.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: Paris Saint-Germain, National Duty, Ligue 1. The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS card, and at least one player from Paris Saint-Germain. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform TOTS card, and at least one player from Italy. The third and final segment needs to be an 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Ligue 1.

You’ll have until June 16 to complete these squads and receive the card. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FOF Path to Glory Diogo Alessandro Florenzi SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Paris Saint-Germain

GK: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) LB: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CB: Marquinhos 93-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marquinhos 93-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) RB: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Gouan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Gouan) CDM: Allan 83-rated (Everton)

Allan 83-rated (Everton) CAM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CAM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CAM: Lucas Zelarayán 84-rated (Freiburg)

Lucas Zelarayán 84-rated (Freiburg) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

National Duty

GK: Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale) LB: Raheem Sterling 88-rated (Manchester City)

Raheem Sterling 88-rated (Manchester City) CB: Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan)

Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) RB: Sebastián Coates 89-rated (Sporting CP)

Sebastián Coates 89-rated (Sporting CP) CDM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)

Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale) CM: Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus)

Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus) CM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Cagliari)

Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Cagliari) ST: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Ligue 1