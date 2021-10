How to complete Flashback Umtiti SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 85-rated Flashback version of Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This is Umtiti’s first special card during the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. He gained this Flashback version to celebrate his Ones to Watch (OTW) item from FIFA 17 Ultimate Team. The SBC will be available until Monday, Oct. 18.

EA has mainly upgraded Umtiti’s Pace (+13), while his other skills received a minor increase, such as his Physical (+6), Defending (+6), Shooting (+5), Passing (+4), and Dribbling (+4), when compared to his 80-rated gold version card. The devs didn’t upgrade his three-star weak foot or two-star skill moves, though.

You can further boost Flashback Umtiti’s stats if you apply the shadow chemistry style, which will increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8). That will maximize his Sliding Tackle and greatly increase his Defending stats, giving him a 97-rated Interceptions and 96-rated Standing Tacke stat.

This Flashback Umtiti is a pretty balanced card and costs around 77,700 FUT coins on PlayStation, 83,450 on Xbox, and 84,250 on PC. Even though this price is a bit high and you can find similar tradable players on the market, the fact that it’s a Flashback version makes it more interesting than just a gold item.

If you want to complete the Flashback Umtiti SBC, you’ll have to turn in five different squads: Gold Squad, Rare Gold Squad, Blaugrana, Past and Present, and Les Bleus.

SBC Conditions Reward Gold Squad A gold minimum squad with at least 30 chemistry. Two players pack Rare Gold Squad A gold minimum squad with at least 30 chemistry and 11 rare players. Two players pack Blaugrana 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and one player from Barcelona. Gold pack Past and Present 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from both Ligue 1 and LaLiga. Premium gold pack Les Bleus 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from France. Mixed players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Samuel Umtiti SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Gold Squad

GK: Jean-Eudes Aholou 75-rated (Strasbourg)

Jean-Eudes Aholou 75-rated (Strasbourg) CB: Pape Gueye 76-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Pape Gueye 76-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CB: Cheick Doucouré 75-rated (RC Lens)

Cheick Doucouré 75-rated (RC Lens) CB: Habib Maïga 75-rated (FC Metz)

Habib Maïga 75-rated (FC Metz) CDM: Yvan Neyou 75-rated (Saint-Étienne)

Yvan Neyou 75-rated (Saint-Étienne) CDM: Jordan Ferri 76-rated (Montpellier)

Jordan Ferri 76-rated (Montpellier) LM: Baptiste Santamaria 78-rated (Rennes)

Baptiste Santamaria 78-rated (Rennes) RM: Xavier Chavalerin 76-rated (Troyes)

Xavier Chavalerin 76-rated (Troyes) CAM: Yusuf Yazıcı 78-rated (Lille)

Yusuf Yazıcı 78-rated (Lille) ST: Stéphane Bahoken 75-rated (Angers SCO)

Stéphane Bahoken 75-rated (Angers SCO) ST: Adrien Thomasson 76-rated (Strabourg)

Rare Gold Squad

GK: Mattia Perin 80-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Mattia Perin 80-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LB: Lago Júnior 75-rated (RCD Mallorca)

Lago Júnior 75-rated (RCD Mallorca) CB: Jurriën Timber 75-rated (Ajax)

Jurriën Timber 75-rated (Ajax) CB: Ritchie De Laet 75-rated (Royal Antwerp)

Ritchie De Laet 75-rated (Royal Antwerp) RB: Silas Katompa Mvumpa 75-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Silas Katompa Mvumpa 75-rated (VfB Stuttgart) CDM: Alexander Ring 75-rated (Austin FC)

Alexander Ring 75-rated (Austin FC) LM: Stephan El Shaarawy 79-rated (Roma)

Stephan El Shaarawy 79-rated (Roma) CM: Zakaria Labyad 75-rated (Ajax)

Zakaria Labyad 75-rated (Ajax) CM : Ulises Dávila 75-rated (Macarthur FC)

: Ulises Dávila 75-rated (Macarthur FC) RM: Takefusa Kubo 75-rated (RCD Mallorca)

Takefusa Kubo 75-rated (RCD Mallorca) ST: Fabián Castillo 75-rated (FC Juárez)

Blaugrana

GK: David Soria Solís 81-rated (Getafe)

David Soria Solís 81-rated (Getafe) LB: José Luís Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Luís Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Mario Hermoso 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Mario Hermoso 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Iker Muniain Goñi 83-rated (Athletic Club)

Iker Muniain Goñi 83-rated (Athletic Club) CM: Sergio Canales 83-rated (Real Betis)

Sergio Canales 83-rated (Real Betis) CM: Philippe Coutinho 82-rated (Barcelona)

Philippe Coutinho 82-rated (Barcelona) LW Lucas Ocampos 83-rated (Sevilla)

Lucas Ocampos 83-rated (Sevilla) RW: Cristian “Portu” Manzanera 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Cristian “Portu” Manzanera 82-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: João Félix 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Past and Present

GK: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Axel Witsel 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LM: Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RM: Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid) CAM : Francisco “Isco” Suárez 82-rated (Real Madrid)

: Francisco “Isco” Suárez 82-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Mauro Icardi 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mauro Icardi 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Iago Aspas 84-rated (Celta)

La Furia Roja