How to complete Flashback Falcao SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Radamel Falcao from Rayo Vallecano received a 86-rated Flashback version today in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It’s available as the reward for completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

EA releases Flashback versions to highlight a specific moment in the featured player’s career and in Falcao’s case, it’s his entire 2011-2012 season with Atlético Madrid. He scored 24 goals while participating in 34 LaLiga matches.

The devs were extremely generous with his Flashback upgrade, especially with his Pace (+35). He also has his Physical (+13), Passing (+12), Shooting (+10), and Dribbling (+10) were greatly increased.

When using this card in your team, you can apply the architect chemistry style to make him lengthy and further boost his Physical (+9) and Passing (+6). This will balance out his skills leaving all of them between 84 and 89, except for his 44-rated Defending.

This Flashback SBC asks for two different squads: El Tigre and LaLiga. The first segment requires an 83-rated squad with at least one player from Atlético de Madrid. The second solution asks for an 84-rated squad with at least one card with a 86 of overall rating minimum, plus one player from LaLiga.

If you buy all the necessary cards for both squads, you’ll spend around 51,600 FUT coins on consoles and 56,500 FUT coins on PC. You’ll also receive a reward of a small electrum players pack and a small prime electrum players pack besides the untradable Flashback Falcao card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Radamel Falcao SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

El Tigre

GK: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

LB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

CB: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

CB: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

RB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

CDM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

LM: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

CM: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

CM: 84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

RM: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

ST: 84-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale)

LaLiga