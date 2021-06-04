How to complete Flashback Dembélé SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 91-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Flashback version of Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is the second special card that Dembélé has earned in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. The other one is a FUT Freeze version that was added in December. EA gave him this Flashback card to celebrate his inclusion in FIFA 17’s Ultimate Team of the Season (TOTS) while he was still playing for Borussia Dortmund. You can complete this SBC until next Friday, June 11, at 12pm CT.

EA has generally upgraded all of Dembélé’s skills, including his Physical (+18), Passing (+15), Shooting (+14), Defending (+8), Dribbling (+8), and his Pace (+5), when compared to his 83-rated gold version. You can further enhance Flashback Dembélé’s abilities with the correct chemistry style, which in this case is definitely the marksman because it maximizes some of his Shooting stats and boosts his Reactions up to 95.

This SBC costs around 731,450 FUT coins on PS4, 746,700 on Xbox One, and 910,650 on PC. It may look overpriced, but Flashback Dembélé has all the stats an attacker needs, such as 98 Acceleration, 97 Sprint Speed, 97 Shot Power, 97 Agility, and 90 Stamina. There are plenty of quality players that you can use near Dembélé since both the LaLiga and France provide optimal links, such as TOTS Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, TOTS Lionel Messi from Barcelona, and any version of Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain.

If you want to complete this TOTS Dembélé SBC, you’ll have to turn in five squads: BVB, Blaugrana, Les Bleus, Bundesliga, and La Liga. The first segment requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from Borussia Dortmund. The second one needs to be an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from Barcelona. The third solution asks for an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from France. The fourth one has to be an 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. The fifth and final segment requires an 89-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Ousmane Dembélé right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

BVB

GK: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) LB: Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)

Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Simon Kjær 85-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 85-rated (Milan) CB: Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RB: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli)

Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli) CDM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)

Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RM: Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale)

Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale) ST: AEdin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Blaugrana

GK: Andre Blake 87-rated (Philadelphia Union)

Andre Blake 87-rated (Philadelphia Union) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Walker Zimmerman 86-rated (Nashville SC)

Walker Zimmerman 86-rated (Nashville SC) RB: Erik Sviatchenko 87-rated (FC Midtjylland)

Erik Sviatchenko 87-rated (FC Midtjylland) CM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CM: Philippe Coutinho 83-rated (Barcelona)

Philippe Coutinho 83-rated (Barcelona) CM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)

Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona) LW: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RW: Edin Višća 83-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir)

Edin Višća 83-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Les Bleus

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus) CB: Salvatore Sirigu 86-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 86-rated (Torino) RB: Walker Zimmerman 86-rated (Nashville SC)

Walker Zimmerman 86-rated (Nashville SC) CDM: Marco Verratti 86-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marco Verratti 86-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CM: Florian Tardieu 89-rated (Troyes)

Florian Tardieu 89-rated (Troyes) CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) RM: Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (SJ Earthquakes)

Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (SJ Earthquakes) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Bundesliga

GK: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) LB: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) CB: José Fonte 93-rated (Lille)

José Fonte 93-rated (Lille) CB: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) RB: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) CDM: Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis)

Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis) LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) CAM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami) ST: Raúl Ruidíaz 90-rated (Seattle Sounders)

La Liga