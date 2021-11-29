How to complete Flashback Chiellini SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until Dec. 5 to complete three squads and get this card.

EA Sports added an 85-rated Flashback version of Giorgio Chiellini from Piemonte Calcio to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Nov. 28. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This is Chiellini’s first special card during the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. He gained this Flashback version to celebrate his debut with Piemonte Calcio in the 2005-2006 Serie A season. The SBC will be available until Sunday, Dec. 5.

Even though Chiellini’s overall rating is lower than his gold version, EA has upgraded his Passing (+12), Pace (+12), Dribbling (+7), Shooting (+1), and Physical (+1) but decreased his Defending (-3) when compared to his 86-rated gold version card.

You can further boost Flashback Chiellini’s Pace (+10) and Defending (+8) if you apply the shadow chemistry style, which will elevate his meta-gaming skills and maximize his Sliding Tackle stat.

This Flashback Chiellini costs around 112,900 FUT coins on PlayStation, 117,850 on Xbox, and 126,250 on PC. Even though this card is untradable and you can get his higher-rated version for cheaper on the market, the fact that it’s a Flashback version makes it more interesting than just a gold item.

If you want to complete the Flashback Chiellini SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads: Piemonte Calcio, Seria A TIM, and Italy.

SBC Conditions Reward Piemonte Calcio 82-rated with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one Signature Signings card, and one player from Piemonte Calcio. Small electrum players pack Serie A TIM 83-rated with 60 chemistry minimum and one player from Serie A. Smal prime electrum players pack Italy 84-rated with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Italy. Small prime gold players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Giorgio Chiellini SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Pimeonte Calcio

GK: 81-rated Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica)

81-rated Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) LB: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 77-rated Luís Neto (Sporting CP)

77-rated Luís Neto (Sporting CP) CB: 83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) RB: 82-rated João Maria Palhinha (Sporting CP)

82-rated João Maria Palhinha (Sporting CP) LM: 82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)

82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan) CM: 82-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

82-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) CM: 81-rated Arturo Vidal (Internazionale)

81-rated Arturo Vidal (Internazionale) RM: 84-rated TOTW Marcus Edwards (Vitória Guimarães)

84-rated TOTW Marcus Edwards (Vitória Guimarães) ST: 78-rated Yusuf Yazıcı (Lille)

78-rated Yusuf Yazıcı (Lille) ST: 81-rated Burak Yılmaz (Lille)

Seria A TIM

GK: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tesende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tesende (RB Leipzig) CB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Beyern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Beyern Munich) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) CM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig) CM: 83-rated Fernandinho Rosa (Manchester City)

83-rated Fernandinho Rosa (Manchester City) CAM: 82-rated Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur)

82-rated Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Italy