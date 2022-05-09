How to complete Flashback Alli SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This is a great card to get over the week.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can get a 94-rated Flashback version of Dele Alli from Everton by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC). This SBC was added to the game’s menu on May 6.

EA is celebrating Alli’s 91-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version from FIFA 17 while playing for Manchester United in the 2016-2017 season. That TOTS version wasn’t so different from this Flashback version in regard to its skills, but this edition’s card is better.

EA greatly boosted all of Alli’s skills, including his Pace (+20), Defending (+17), Physical (+15), Shooting (+14), and Passing (+14), when you compare this Flashback card with his original 80-rated gold card.

Alli’s skills are balanced and high, with ratings ranging from 82 to 95. You can take his skills to a higher level by applying the shadow chemistry style to boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8), raising them to 98 and 90, respectively.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: England, Top Form, and Premier League. Here’s the list of conditions and rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward England 65-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, no less than one TOTW (Inform) card, and one English player. Premium gold players pack Top Form 55-rated squad with 87 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Prime electrum players pack Premier League 88-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum plus at least one player who plays for Premier League. Rare electrum players pack

If you build those squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 375,950 to 423,250 FUT coins across all available platforms. This SBC will be available for two weeks, until May 20, which is more than enough time to craft cards and spend fewer FUT coins to build the squads.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the Flashback Dele Alli SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

England

GK: 84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan)

84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 89-rated TOTS Karim Adeyemi (RB Lalzburg)

89-rated TOTS Karim Adeyemi (RB Lalzburg) LM: 86-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

86-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) CM: 86-rated TOTW Dries Mertens (Napoli)

86-rated TOTW Dries Mertens (Napoli) CM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli) RM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) LF: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) RF: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

Top Form

GK: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: 85-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

85-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CB: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 88-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

88-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 86-rated TOTW Christian Günter (SC Freiburg)

86-rated TOTW Christian Günter (SC Freiburg) LM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CM: 83-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)

83-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea) RM: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 89-rated Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

89-rated Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) ST: 88-rated Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Premier League