How to complete Fantasy Malen SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA released a new Fantasy version of 88-rated Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. You can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.
The Fantasy promotion will give a +1 overall upgrade to the featured players based on their domestic league matches after April 1. Every five games, EA will determine if they met a certain condition to receive the upgrade considering a total of 15 games.
If you compare this Fantasy version to Malen’s original 80-rated gold version, you’ll notice that EA upgraded his Passing (+12), Physical (+12), Shooting (+11), Dribbling (+8), Pace (+7), and Defending (+7).
This card has four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. It can also make strong links with legendary Dutch players such as 95-rated Johan Cruyff, 94-rated Marco van Basten, 94-rated Ruud Gullit, and 93-rated Clarence Seedorf.
To get this card, you’ll need to turn in two squads. The first team must be 82-rated with 70 chemistry minimum, have at least one TOTW (Inform), and one player who plays from Borussia Dortmund. This segment will reward players with a jumbo premium gold players pack. The second solution asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. Players will earn a prime electrum players pack for completing this one.
Both squads will cost players around 135,700 FUT coins on PlayStation, 138,350 on Xbox, and 145,350 FUT coins on Stadia and PC. You’ll have one week, until April 4, to turn in all of the segments.
Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Fantasy Donyell Malen SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:
BVB
- GK: 82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham)
- CB: 82-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham)
- CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)
- CB: 80-rated Nicolas Nkoulou (Watford)
- LM: 82-rated Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)
- CM: 82-rated Christian Eriksen (Brentford)
- CM: 82-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)
- RM: 80-rated Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
- LW: 82-rated Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund)
- RW: 82-rated Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)
- ST: 81-rated TOTW Odion Ighalo (Al Hilal)
Bundesliga
- GK: 85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)
- LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)
- CB: 87-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)
- CB: 85-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)
- RB: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)
- LM: 86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)
- CM: 87-rated Man of the Match Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City)
- CM: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)
- RM: 87-rated Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CF: 84-rated Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint-Germain)
- ST: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)