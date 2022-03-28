How to complete Fantasy Malen SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to get this card.

EA released a new Fantasy version of 88-rated Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. You can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

The Fantasy promotion will give a +1 overall upgrade to the featured players based on their domestic league matches after April 1. Every five games, EA will determine if they met a certain condition to receive the upgrade considering a total of 15 games.

If you compare this Fantasy version to Malen’s original 80-rated gold version, you’ll notice that EA upgraded his Passing (+12), Physical (+12), Shooting (+11), Dribbling (+8), Pace (+7), and Defending (+7).

This card has four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. It can also make strong links with legendary Dutch players such as 95-rated Johan Cruyff, 94-rated Marco van Basten, 94-rated Ruud Gullit, and 93-rated Clarence Seedorf.

To get this card, you’ll need to turn in two squads. The first team must be 82-rated with 70 chemistry minimum, have at least one TOTW (Inform), and one player who plays from Borussia Dortmund. This segment will reward players with a jumbo premium gold players pack. The second solution asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. Players will earn a prime electrum players pack for completing this one.

Both squads will cost players around 135,700 FUT coins on PlayStation, 138,350 on Xbox, and 145,350 FUT coins on Stadia and PC. You’ll have one week, until April 4, to turn in all of the segments.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Fantasy Donyell Malen SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

BVB

GK: 82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham)

82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham) CB: 82-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham)

82-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) CB: 80-rated Nicolas Nkoulou (Watford)

80-rated Nicolas Nkoulou (Watford) LM: 82-rated Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

82-rated Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) CM: 82-rated Christian Eriksen (Brentford)

82-rated Christian Eriksen (Brentford) CM: 82-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

82-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) RM: 80-rated Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

80-rated Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) LW: 82-rated Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) RW: 82-rated Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

82-rated Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) ST: 81-rated TOTW Odion Ighalo (Al Hilal)

Bundesliga