How to complete Dec. 16’s Marquee Matchups in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some of those matches and creates SBCs to reward players with several tradeable FUT packs.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry. An example is asking for some players from a specific league or club.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Dec. 23 to complete four squads: Olympiacos vs. Panathinaikos, Ajax vs. PSV, Bayern München vs. Dortmund, and Liverpool vs. Manchester United.

The Bayern München vs. Dortmund squad, for example, has a series of conditions. You’ll need to turn in a 74-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, a maximum of three players from the same nation, a minimum of five players from the same nationality, and at least two players from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a small rare mixed players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Olympiacos vs. Panathinaikos 70-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least three different clubs, a maximum of four players from the same league, and at least one player from Hellas Liga (GRE1). Small prime mixed players pack Ajax vs. PSV 72-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, a maximum of three different leagues, three players from the same club, and at least two players from both Ajax and PSV. Mixed players pack Bayern München vs. Dortmund 74-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, a maximum of three players from the same nation, a minimum of five players from the same nationality, and at least two players from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Small rare mixed players pack Liverpool vs. Manchester United 76-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, four players from the Premier League, and one player from both Liverpool and Manchester United. Prime electrum players pack

EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 24,000 to 29,000 FUT coins in total for every segment, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Dec. 16’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Olympiacos vs. Panathinaikos

GK: 79-rated Ondřej Kolář (Slavia Praha)

79-rated Ondřej Kolář (Slavia Praha) CB: 67-rated Mattias Bjärsmyr (IFK Göteborg)

67-rated Mattias Bjärsmyr (IFK Göteborg) CB: 61-rated Aiham Ousou (Slavia Praha)

61-rated Aiham Ousou (Slavia Praha) CB: 71-rated Taras Kacharaba (Slavia Praha)

71-rated Taras Kacharaba (Slavia Praha) LWB: 65-rated Dennis Widgren (IK Sirius)

65-rated Dennis Widgren (IK Sirius) RWB: 68-rated Bogdan Milovanov (Real Sporting)

68-rated Bogdan Milovanov (Real Sporting) CM: 69-rated Takahiro Ohgihara (Yokohama FM)

69-rated Takahiro Ohgihara (Yokohama FM) CM: 69-rated Takuya Kida (Yokohama FC)

69-rated Takuya Kida (Yokohama FC) CM: 71-rated Yevhen Shakhov (AEK Athens)

71-rated Yevhen Shakhov (AEK Athens) ST: 68-rated Kei Chinen (Kawasaki-F)

68-rated Kei Chinen (Kawasaki-F) ST: 67-rated Yoshiaki Komai (H.Consa.Sapporo)

Ajax vs. PSV

GK: 63-rated Kevin Kunz (Jahn Regensburg)

63-rated Kevin Kunz (Jahn Regensburg) LB: 78-rated Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

78-rated Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) CB: 67-rated Steve Breitkreuz (Jahn Regensburg)

67-rated Steve Breitkreuz (Jahn Regensburg) CB: 72-rated Mario Vušković (Hambuerger SV)

72-rated Mario Vušković (Hambuerger SV) RB: 69-rated Matthias Bader (SV Darmstadt 98)

69-rated Matthias Bader (SV Darmstadt 98) CDM: 69-rated Adam Bodzek (Düsseldorf)

69-rated Adam Bodzek (Düsseldorf) LM: 66-rated Nair Tiknizyan (Lokomotiv Moscow)

66-rated Nair Tiknizyan (Lokomotiv Moscow) RM: 68-rated Benjamin Goller (SV Darmstadt 98)

68-rated Benjamin Goller (SV Darmstadt 98) CAM: 77-rated Jordan Larsson (Spartak Moscow)

77-rated Jordan Larsson (Spartak Moscow) ST: 75-rated Alexandr Sobolev (Spartak Moscow)

75-rated Alexandr Sobolev (Spartak Moscow) ST: 68-rated Vitaliy Lisakovich (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Bayern München vs. Dortmund

GK: 70-rated Saturnin Allagbé (VAFC)

70-rated Saturnin Allagbé (VAFC) LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) CB: 70-rated Jonathan Panzo (Dijon FCO)

70-rated Jonathan Panzo (Dijon FCO) RB: 67-rated Mikkel Desler (Toulouse)

67-rated Mikkel Desler (Toulouse) CM: 75-rated Andrés Cubas (Nimes Olympique)

75-rated Andrés Cubas (Nimes Olympique) CM: 63-rated Sambou Yatabaré (VAFC)

63-rated Sambou Yatabaré (VAFC) CM: 60-rated Abdourahmane Ndiaye (Pau FC)

60-rated Abdourahmane Ndiaye (Pau FC) LW: 77-rated Zinedine Ferhat (Nimes Olympique)

77-rated Zinedine Ferhat (Nimes Olympique) RW: 65-rated Alan Virginius (FCSM)

65-rated Alan Virginius (FCSM) ST: 70-rated Baptiste Guillaume (VAFC)

Liverpool vs. Manchester United