How to complete Captains Stindl’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Borussia M’gladbach captain Lars Stindl is the first player to get a set of objectives themed around the new Captains promotion in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This promotion focus on captains and vice-captains of the past and present. The best captains from club and national teams will receive an overall increased version. Some Hero cards will also be upgraded to a FUT Hero Captains version.

Stindl had his skills generally increased, such as his Physical (+9), Dribbling (+8), Shooting (+7), and Passing (+5). But his Pace (+29) got a little more attention from the devs and was massively upgraded.

You can apply the engine chemistry style if you use Captains Stindl on your team. It will boost his Dribbling (+6), Passing (+6), and Pace (+5), which will maximize his Dribbling stat while powering up his meta-gaming skills.

You’ll have to complete only four tasks to get the Captains version of Stindl. All of them have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: The Chosen One until the end of the promotion on April 22.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Captains Lars Stindl in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: