How to complete Award Winner Thiago SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 96-rated version of Thiago Alcântara from Bayern Munich today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

The Brazilian-naturalized Spanish soccer star was a key piece in Bayern Munich’s sixth UEFA Champions League (UCL) title. Thiago took control of the pitch in all of the remaining UCL matches, including the grand final against Paris Saint-Germain on Aug. 23, where Bayern defeated PSG 1-0. Although Kingsley Coman was elected the Man of the Match, Bayern’s run would’ve been more difficult without Thiago coordinating the team.

This Award Winner version is slightly better than Thiago’s Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) card. EA has boosted all of Thiago’s stats, including Pace (+9), Physical (+8), Shooting (+8), and Defending (+5), when you compare this Award Winner card with Thiago’s TOTSSF version. EA has also upgraded Thiago’s weak foot from three stars to four stars.

This SBC comes at a great price, around 120,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, for a high-end card. If you want to complete Award Winner Thiago SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Bundesliga. This SBC will expire on Sept. 1.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Award Winner Thiago SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.