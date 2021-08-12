How to complete Aug. 12’s Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. The devs haven’t disclosed from when or where these matches happened.

You’ll have until Wednesday, Aug. 18 to complete four squads: Galatasaray vs. Göztepe, Milan vs. Bologna, Atlético Madrid vs. Real Sociedad, and Liverpool vs. Chelsea. A new set of Marquee Matchups will be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to meet aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a gold players pack to small prime gold players pack.

The Galatasaray vs. Göztepe SBC, for example, asks for a 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, a maximum of three players from the same club, at least two Turkish players, and one player from both Galatasaray and Göztepe. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a small prime gold players pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete this Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Galatasaray vs. Göztepe 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, a maximum of three players from the same club, at least two Turkish players, and one player from both Galatasaray and Göztepe. Small prime gold players pack Milan vs. Bologna 77-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one rare card, at least five players from the same league, two players from Serie A, and at least one player from both Milan and Bologna. Jumbo premium players pack Atlético Madrid vs. Real Sociedad 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a maximum of three players from the same league, at least three players from LaLiga, and at least one player from both Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad. Prime electrum players pack Liverpool vs. Chelsea 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, a maximum of seven different clubs, and at least one player from both Liverpool and Chelsea. Premium gold players pack

EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 86,000 to 98,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Galatasaray vs. Göztepe

GK: Lukas Jonsson 63-rated (IK Sirius)

Lukas Jonsson 63-rated (IK Sirius) LB: Caner Erkin 76-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Caner Erkin 76-rated (Fenerbahçe) CB: Andreas Granqvist 72-rated (Helsingborgs IF)

Andreas Granqvist 72-rated (Helsingborgs IF) CB: Tobias Karlsson 63-rated (Falkenbergs FF)

Tobias Karlsson 63-rated (Falkenbergs FF) RB: Roberto Rosales 77-rated (CD Leganés)

Roberto Rosales 77-rated (CD Leganés) LM: Emre Kilinç 75-rated (Galatasaray)

Emre Kilinç 75-rated (Galatasaray) CM: Fernando Gorriarán 75-rated (Santos Laguna)

Fernando Gorriarán 75-rated (Santos Laguna) CM: Luis Montes 77-rated (León)

Luis Montes 77-rated (León) RM: Renato Ibarra 76-rated (Atlas)

Renato Ibarra 76-rated (Atlas) ST: Julio Furch 75-rated (Atlas)

Julio Furch 75-rated (Atlas) ST: Juan Dinenno 75-rated (Pumas)

Milan vs. Bologna

GK: Cláudio Ramos 77-rated (Porto)

Cláudio Ramos 77-rated (Porto) LB: Fábio Coentrão 78-rated (Rio Ave)

Fábio Coentrão 78-rated (Rio Ave) CB: Zouhair Feddal 78-rated (Sporting CP)

Zouhair Feddal 78-rated (Sporting CP) CB: Daniel Carriço 76-rated (Wuhan Zall)

Daniel Carriço 76-rated (Wuhan Zall) RB: Carraça 75-rated (Porto)

Carraça 75-rated (Porto) CDM: João Palhinha 78-rated (Sporting CP)

João Palhinha 78-rated (Sporting CP) LM: Nuno Santos 76-rated (Sporting CP)

Nuno Santos 76-rated (Sporting CP) RM: Hernâni Fortes (Levante UD)

Hernâni Fortes (Levante UD) CAM: Riccardo Orsolini 75-rated (Bologna)

Riccardo Orsolini 75-rated (Bologna) ST: Mattia Zaccagni 75-rated (Hellas Verona)

Mattia Zaccagni 75-rated (Hellas Verona) ST: André da Silva 79-rated (RB Leipzig)

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Sociedad

GK: Marco Bizot 79-rated (AZ)

Marco Bizot 79-rated (AZ) CB: Luis Romo 75-rated (Cruz Azul)

Luis Romo 75-rated (Cruz Azul) CB: Néstor Araujo 75-rated (Celta)

Néstor Araujo 75-rated (Celta) CB: Edson Álvarez 75-rated (Ajax)

Edson Álvarez 75-rated (Ajax) LM: Roberto Alvarado 78-rated (Cruz Azul)

Roberto Alvarado 78-rated (Cruz Azul) CM: Héctor Herrera 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Héctor Herrera 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: Andrés Guardado 78-rated (Real Betis)

Andrés Guardado 78-rated (Real Betis) RM: Hirving Lozano 80-rated (Napoli)

Hirving Lozano 80-rated (Napoli) LW: Jesús Gallardo 76-rated (Rayados)

Jesús Gallardo 76-rated (Rayados) RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Javier Hernández 78-rated (LA Galaxy)

Liverpool vs. Chelsea