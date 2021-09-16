Here are the 22 best women’s soccer players in FIFA 22

EA Sports has showcased the ratings of the top 22 women’s soccer players in FIFA 22 in a partnership with The Ratings Collective, a talent scouting network.
The top tier of players includes Vivianne Miedema, Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Tobin Heath, and Megan Rapinoe, as you might expect. This year’s list is similar to the last edition’s.
These women don’t have a specific position since you can’t build a team with them. They’re only available to play as a national team. Some of the players have a better overall rating than they had in FIFA 21 and vice-versa.
Rapinoe, Henry, and Le Sommer received a lower overall rating, for example, while Miedema, Kerr, and Bronze got a higher rating. Here are the best women’s soccer players in FIFA 22:
|Player name
|Nation
|FIFA 22 overall
|Vivianne Miedema
|Netherlands
|92
|Lucy Bronze
|England
|92
|Wendie Renard
|France
|92
|Samantha Kerr
|Australia
|91
|Amandine Henry
|France
|90
|Dzsenifer Marozsán
|Germany
|90
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Norway
|90
|Tobin Heath
|USA
|90
|Megan Rapinoe
|USA
|90
|Alex Morgan
|USA
|90
|Julie Ertz
|USA
|89
|Eugénie Le Sommer
|France
|89
|Lieke Martens
|Netherlands
|89
|Christine Sinclair
|Canada
|89
|Fran Kirby
|England
|88
|Alexandra Popp
|Germany
|88
|Becky Sauerbrunn
|USA
|88
|Jenni Hermoso
|Spain
|87
|Amel Majri
|France
|87
|Kim Little
|Scotland
|87
|Lindsey Horan
|USA
|87
|Sara Däbritz
|Germany
|87
EA has already released lists for the top 22 male players’ ratings, the best 20 Premier League players, and the top 24 LaLiga players in FIFA 22.