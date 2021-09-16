Here are the 22 best women’s soccer players in FIFA 22

These women are still only available to play on the national teams.

Image via EA Sports

EA Sports has showcased the ratings of the top 22 women’s soccer players in FIFA 22 in a partnership with The Ratings Collective, a talent scouting network.

The top tier of players includes Vivianne Miedema, Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Tobin Heath, and Megan Rapinoe, as you might expect. This year’s list is similar to the last edition’s.

These women don’t have a specific position since you can’t build a team with them. They’re only available to play as a national team. Some of the players have a better overall rating than they had in FIFA 21 and vice-versa.

Rapinoe, Henry, and Le Sommer received a lower overall rating, for example, while Miedema, Kerr, and Bronze got a higher rating. Here are the best women’s soccer players in FIFA 22:

Player nameNationFIFA 22 overall
Vivianne MiedemaNetherlands92
Lucy BronzeEngland92
Wendie RenardFrance92
Samantha KerrAustralia91
Amandine HenryFrance90
Dzsenifer MarozsánGermany90
Caroline Graham HansenNorway90
Tobin HeathUSA90
Megan RapinoeUSA90
Alex MorganUSA90
Julie ErtzUSA89
Eugénie Le SommerFrance89
Lieke MartensNetherlands89
Christine SinclairCanada89
Fran KirbyEngland88
Alexandra PoppGermany88
Becky SauerbrunnUSA88
Jenni HermosoSpain87
Amel MajriFrance87
Kim LittleScotland87
Lindsey HoranUSA87
Sara DäbritzGermany87

EA has already released lists for the top 22 male players’ ratings, the best 20 Premier League players, and the top 24 LaLiga players in FIFA 22.