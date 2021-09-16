Here are the 22 best women’s soccer players in FIFA 22

These women are still only available to play on the national teams.

EA Sports has showcased the ratings of the top 22 women’s soccer players in FIFA 22 in a partnership with The Ratings Collective, a talent scouting network.

The top tier of players includes Vivianne Miedema, Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Tobin Heath, and Megan Rapinoe, as you might expect. This year’s list is similar to the last edition’s.

Check out all the highest rated female footballers in FIFA22.



Learn more

These women don’t have a specific position since you can’t build a team with them. They’re only available to play as a national team. Some of the players have a better overall rating than they had in FIFA 21 and vice-versa.

Rapinoe, Henry, and Le Sommer received a lower overall rating, for example, while Miedema, Kerr, and Bronze got a higher rating. Here are the best women’s soccer players in FIFA 22:

Player name Nation FIFA 22 overall Vivianne Miedema Netherlands 92 Lucy Bronze England 92 Wendie Renard France 92 Samantha Kerr Australia 91 Amandine Henry France 90 Dzsenifer Marozsán Germany 90 Caroline Graham Hansen Norway 90 Tobin Heath USA 90 Megan Rapinoe USA 90 Alex Morgan USA 90 Julie Ertz USA 89 Eugénie Le Sommer France 89 Lieke Martens Netherlands 89 Christine Sinclair Canada 89 Fran Kirby England 88 Alexandra Popp Germany 88 Becky Sauerbrunn USA 88 Jenni Hermoso Spain 87 Amel Majri France 87 Kim Little Scotland 87 Lindsey Horan USA 87 Sara Däbritz Germany 87

EA has already released lists for the top 22 male players’ ratings, the best 20 Premier League players, and the top 24 LaLiga players in FIFA 22.