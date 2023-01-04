Full guide to active FIFA 23 FUT Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) for the week of Jan. 4 to 10, 2023: All player SBCs, requirements, and prices

Squad Building Challenges, or SBCs for short, are one of the most consistent ways of acquiring premier player items in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT). They can cost a lot of coins in some cases, but at the very least, you know exactly what you are getting, and that’s of great value in FUT.
Furthermore, EA often throws some of the best cards behind an SBC wall. Missing a great-value Squad Building Challenge could be a major facepalm moment, and we don’t want to see that for anyone.
We present the solution: a full guide to all currently active player SBCs in FIFA 23. We will show you the requirements, what price they amount to, and, of course, how good the players are. We did say that knowing what you get is the best part, after all.
All player Squad Building Challenges have expiration dates: oftentimes, their lifespan is quite short. That’s why we’re creating this weekly series where all currently active SBCs, including the ones being released over the course of the covered week, will be put into one neat place.
Without further ado, here’s what’s happening on the SBC front in FIFA 23 in the week of Jan. 4 to 10.
FIFA 23 Sávio Moreira UEFA Europa League Road To The Knockouts (RTTK) SBC
Requirements and price
- Min. one player from Brazil
- Min. one 85+ OVR player
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 16,000 coins
RTTK Sávio Moreira stats
- Position: RW
- Team: PSV Eindhoven
- League: Eredivisie
- Nation: Brazil
- 87 OVR
- 90 pace
- 86 shooting
- 88 passing
- 89 dribbling
- 42 defense
- 65 physical
The RTTK Sávio Moreira SBC expires on Jan. 20.
FIFA 23 João Mário UEFA Champions League Road To The Knockouts (RTTK) SBC
Requirements and price
Team No. 1
- Min. one player from Portugal
- Min. 82 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 8,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 50,000 coins
RTTK João Mário stats
- Position: CM
- Team: Benfica
- League: Liga NOS
- Nation: Portugal
- 87 OVR
- 83 pace
- 83 shooting
- 88 passing
- 89 dribbling
- 74 defense
- 75 physical
The RTTK João Mário SBC expires on Jan. 20.
FIFA 23 Lorenzo Insigne FUT Rulebreakers SBC
Requirements and price
- Min. one player from Italy
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 50,000 coins
FUT Rulebreakers Lorenzo Insigne stats
- Position: LW
- Team: Toronto FC
- League: MLS
- Nation: Italy
- 87 OVR
- 90 pace
- 85 shooting
- 87 passing
- 86 dribbling
- 40 defense
- 51 physical
The FUT Rulebreakers SBC expires on Jan. 20.
FIFA 23 Chris Willock FUT Rulebreakers SBC
Requirements and price
- Min. one player from England
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. one 84+ OVR player
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 35,000 coins
FUT Rulebreakers Chris Willock stats
- Position: CAM
- Team: Queen’s Park Rangers
- League: EFL Championship
- Nation: England
- 86 OVR
- 81 pace
- 85 shooting
- 88 passing
- 87 dribbling
- 40 defense
- 73 physical
The FUT Rulebreakers Chris Willock SBC expires on Jan. 20.
FIFA 23 Mauro Icardi FUT Out of Position SBC
Requirements and price
- Min. one player from Argentina
- Min. two 85+ OVR players
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 30,000 coins
FUT Out of Position Mauro Icardi stats
- Position: LW
- Team: Galatasaray
- League: Süper Lig
- Nation: Argentina
- 87 OVR
- 87 pace
- 85 shooting
- 82 passing
- 86 dribbling
- 43 defense
- 81 physical
The FUT Out of Position Mauro Icardi SBC expires on Jan. 20.
FIFA 23 Serge Gnabry Player of the Month (POTM) SBC
Requirements and price
- Min. one player from the Bundesliga
- Min. one 85+ OVR player
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 15,000 coins
POTM Serge Gnabry stats
- Position: RW
- Team: Bayern München
- League: Bundesliga
- Nation: Germany
- 87 OVR
- 85 pace
- 86 shooting
- 81 passing
- 87 dribbling
- 45 defense
- 72 physical
The POTM Serge Gnabry SBC expires on Jan. 8.
FIFA 23 Taylor Booth Player of the Month (POTM) SBC
Requirements and price
- Min. two 84+ OVR players
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 14,000 coins
POTM Taylor Booth stats
- Position: CM
- Team: Utrecht
- League: Eredivisie
- Nation: USA
- 84 OVR
- 85 pace
- 80 shooting
- 83 passing
- 86 dribbling
- 70 defense
- 70 physical
The POTM Taylor Booth SBC expires on Jan. 8.
FIFA 23 Hristo Stoichkov World Cup Icon SBC
Requirements and price
Team No. 1
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Bronze items
- Price: approx. 3,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Silver items
- Price: approx. 10,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from Barcelona
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 13,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. one player from La Liga
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 33,000 coins
Team No. 5
- Min. one player from Serie A
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 62,000 coins
Team No. 6
- Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions player
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 115,000 coins
Team No. 7
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 155,000 coins
Team No. 8
- Min. 88 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 220,000 coins
World Cup Icon Hristo Stoichkov stats
- Position: LW
- Team: FUT Icons
- League: Icons
- Nation: Bulgaria
- 91 OVR
- 91 pace
- 92 shooting
- 87 passing
- 91 dribbling
- 49 defense
- 85 physical
The World Cup Icon Hristo Stoichkov SBC expires on Jan. 10.
FIFA 23 Rodrigo De Paul Winter Wildcards SBC
Requirements and price
Team No. 1
- Min. one player from Argentina
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 30,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one player from La Liga
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 60,000 coins
Winter Wildcards Rodrigo De Paul stats
- Position: CM
- Team: Atlético Madrid
- League: La Liga
- Nation: Argentina
- 87 OVR
- 82 pace
- 82 shooting
- 87 passing
- 85 dribbling
- 80 defense
- 84 physical
The Winter Wildcards Rodrigo De Paul SBC expires on Jan. 6.
FIFA 23 Mesut Özil Winter Wildcards SBC
Requirements and price
Team No. 1
- Min. two 84+ OVR players
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 14,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one player from Germany
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 31,000 coins
Winter Wildcards Mesut Özil stats
- Position: CAM
- Team: Başakşehir
- League: Süper Lig
- Nation: Germany
- 86 OVR
- 80 pace
- 82 shooting
- 90 passing
- 86 dribbling
- 30 defense
- 60 physical
The Winter Wildcards Mesut Özil SBC expires on Jan. 7.
FIFA 23 Dimitri Payet Winter Wildcards SBC
Requirements and price
Team No. 1
- Min. one player from France
- Min. two 84+ OVR players
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 14,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one player from Ligue 1
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 60,000 coins
Winter Wildcards Dimitri Payet stats
- Position: CAM
- Team: Olympique de Marseille
- League: Ligue 1
- Nation: France
- 89 OVR
- 89 pace
- 88 shooting
- 86 passing
- 90 dribbling
- 47 defense
- 81 physical
The Winter Wildcards Dimitri Payet SBC expires on Jan. 8.
FIFA 23 Toni Kroos Winter Wildcards SBC
Requirements and price
Team No. 1
- Min. one player from Real Madrid
- Min. two 85+ OVR players
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 20,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one In-Form player
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 48,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from Germany
- Min. two 86+ OVR players
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 60,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. one player from La Liga
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 147,000 coins
Winter Wildcards Toni Kroos stats
- Position: CM
- Team: Real Madrid
- League: La Liga
- Nation: Germany
- 91 OVR
- 80 pace
- 85 shooting
- 93 passing
- 86 dribbling
- 79 defense
- 76 physical
The Winter Wildcards Toni Kroos SBC expires on Jan. 9.
FIFA 23 Reece Oxford Winter Wildcards SBC
Requirements and price
- Min. one player from Bundesliga
- Min. two 86+ OVR players
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 32,000 coins
Winter Wildcards Reece Oxford stats
- Position: CDM
- Team: Augsburg
- League: Bundesliga
- Nation: England
- 86 OVR
- 85 pace
- 70 shooting
- 82 passing
- 78 dribbling
- 86 defense
- 84 physical
The Winter Wildcards Reece Oxford SBC expires on Jan. 10.
FIFA 23 Noble Okello Winter Wildcards SBC
Requirements and price
- Min. two 84+ OVR players
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 15,000 coins
Winter Wildcards Noble Okello stats
- Position: CDM
- Team: Toronto FC
- League: MLS
- Nation: Canada
- 85 OVR
- 83 pace
- 76 shooting
- 80 passing
- 84 dribbling
- 82 defense
- 86 physical
The Winter Wildcards Noble Okello SBC expires on Jan. 11.
FIFA 23 Maxim Gullit Winter Wildcards SBC
Requirements and price
- Min. one player from the Netherlands
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 30,000 coins
Winter Wildcards Maxim Gullit stats
- Position: CM
- Team: Cambuur
- League: Eredivisie
- Nation: Netherlands
- 86 OVR
- 80 pace
- 80 shooting
- 86 passing
- 82 dribbling
- 83 defense
- 78 physical
Each new week will come with a new FIFA 23 SBC guide. If you want to be updated on all active Squad Building Challenges, simply check out our latest guide.