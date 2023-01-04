Full guide to active FIFA 23 FUT Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) for the week of Jan. 4 to 10, 2023: All player SBCs, requirements, and prices

Squad Building Challenges, or SBCs for short, are one of the most consistent ways of acquiring premier player items in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT). They can cost a lot of coins in some cases, but at the very least, you know exactly what you are getting, and that’s of great value in FUT.

Furthermore, EA often throws some of the best cards behind an SBC wall. Missing a great-value Squad Building Challenge could be a major facepalm moment, and we don’t want to see that for anyone.

We present the solution: a full guide to all currently active player SBCs in FIFA 23. We will show you the requirements, what price they amount to, and, of course, how good the players are. We did say that knowing what you get is the best part, after all.

All player Squad Building Challenges have expiration dates: oftentimes, their lifespan is quite short. That’s why we’re creating this weekly series where all currently active SBCs, including the ones being released over the course of the covered week, will be put into one neat place.

Without further ado, here’s what’s happening on the SBC front in FIFA 23 in the week of Jan. 4 to 10.

FIFA 23 Sávio Moreira UEFA Europa League Road To The Knockouts (RTTK) SBC

Requirements and price

Min. one player from Brazil

Min. one 85+ OVR player

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 16,000 coins

RTTK Sávio Moreira stats

Position: RW

Team: PSV Eindhoven

League: Eredivisie

Nation: Brazil

87 OVR

90 pace

86 shooting

88 passing

89 dribbling

42 defense

65 physical

The RTTK Sávio Moreira SBC expires on Jan. 20.

FIFA 23 João Mário UEFA Champions League Road To The Knockouts (RTTK) SBC

Requirements and price

Team No. 1

Min. one player from Portugal

Min. 82 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 8,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 50,000 coins

RTTK João Mário stats

Position: CM

Team: Benfica

League: Liga NOS

Nation: Portugal

87 OVR

83 pace

83 shooting

88 passing

89 dribbling

74 defense

75 physical

The RTTK João Mário SBC expires on Jan. 20.

FIFA 23 Lorenzo Insigne FUT Rulebreakers SBC

Requirements and price

Min. one player from Italy

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 50,000 coins

FUT Rulebreakers Lorenzo Insigne stats

Position: LW

Team: Toronto FC

League: MLS

Nation: Italy

87 OVR

90 pace

85 shooting

87 passing

86 dribbling

40 defense

51 physical

The FUT Rulebreakers SBC expires on Jan. 20.

FIFA 23 Chris Willock FUT Rulebreakers SBC

Requirements and price

Min. one player from England

Min. one In-Form item

Min. one 84+ OVR player

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 35,000 coins

FUT Rulebreakers Chris Willock stats

Position: CAM

Team: Queen’s Park Rangers

League: EFL Championship

Nation: England

86 OVR

81 pace

85 shooting

88 passing

87 dribbling

40 defense

73 physical

The FUT Rulebreakers Chris Willock SBC expires on Jan. 20.

FIFA 23 Mauro Icardi FUT Out of Position SBC

Requirements and price

Min. one player from Argentina

Min. two 85+ OVR players

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 30,000 coins

FUT Out of Position Mauro Icardi stats

Position: LW

Team: Galatasaray

League: Süper Lig

Nation: Argentina

87 OVR

87 pace

85 shooting

82 passing

86 dribbling

43 defense

81 physical

The FUT Out of Position Mauro Icardi SBC expires on Jan. 20.

FIFA 23 Serge Gnabry Player of the Month (POTM) SBC

Requirements and price

Min. one player from the Bundesliga

Min. one 85+ OVR player

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 15,000 coins

POTM Serge Gnabry stats

Position: RW

Team: Bayern München

League: Bundesliga

Nation: Germany

87 OVR

85 pace

86 shooting

81 passing

87 dribbling

45 defense

72 physical

The POTM Serge Gnabry SBC expires on Jan. 8.

FIFA 23 Taylor Booth Player of the Month (POTM) SBC

Requirements and price

Min. two 84+ OVR players

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 14,000 coins

POTM Taylor Booth stats

Position: CM

Team: Utrecht

League: Eredivisie

Nation: USA

84 OVR

85 pace

80 shooting

83 passing

86 dribbling

70 defense

70 physical

The POTM Taylor Booth SBC expires on Jan. 8.

FIFA 23 Hristo Stoichkov World Cup Icon SBC

Requirements and price

Team No. 1

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Bronze items

Price: approx. 3,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Silver items

Price: approx. 10,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from Barcelona

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 13,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. one player from La Liga

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 33,000 coins

Team No. 5

Min. one player from Serie A

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 62,000 coins

Team No. 6

Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions player

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 115,000 coins

Team No. 7

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 155,000 coins

Team No. 8

Min. 88 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 220,000 coins

World Cup Icon Hristo Stoichkov stats

Position: LW

Team: FUT Icons

League: Icons

Nation: Bulgaria

91 OVR

91 pace

92 shooting

87 passing

91 dribbling

49 defense

85 physical

The World Cup Icon Hristo Stoichkov SBC expires on Jan. 10.

FIFA 23 Rodrigo De Paul Winter Wildcards SBC

Requirements and price

Team No. 1

Min. one player from Argentina

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 30,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one player from La Liga

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 60,000 coins

Winter Wildcards Rodrigo De Paul stats

Position: CM

Team: Atlético Madrid

League: La Liga

Nation: Argentina

87 OVR

82 pace

82 shooting

87 passing

85 dribbling

80 defense

84 physical

The Winter Wildcards Rodrigo De Paul SBC expires on Jan. 6.

FIFA 23 Mesut Özil Winter Wildcards SBC

Requirements and price

Team No. 1

Min. two 84+ OVR players

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 14,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one player from Germany

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 31,000 coins

Winter Wildcards Mesut Özil stats

Position: CAM

Team: Başakşehir

League: Süper Lig

Nation: Germany

86 OVR

80 pace

82 shooting

90 passing

86 dribbling

30 defense

60 physical

The Winter Wildcards Mesut Özil SBC expires on Jan. 7.

FIFA 23 Dimitri Payet Winter Wildcards SBC

Requirements and price

Team No. 1

Min. one player from France

Min. two 84+ OVR players

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 14,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one player from Ligue 1

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 60,000 coins

Winter Wildcards Dimitri Payet stats

Position: CAM

Team: Olympique de Marseille

League: Ligue 1

Nation: France

89 OVR

89 pace

88 shooting

86 passing

90 dribbling

47 defense

81 physical

The Winter Wildcards Dimitri Payet SBC expires on Jan. 8.

FIFA 23 Toni Kroos Winter Wildcards SBC

Requirements and price

Team No. 1

Min. one player from Real Madrid

Min. two 85+ OVR players

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 20,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one In-Form player

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 48,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from Germany

Min. two 86+ OVR players

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 60,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. one player from La Liga

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 147,000 coins

Winter Wildcards Toni Kroos stats

Position: CM

Team: Real Madrid

League: La Liga

Nation: Germany

91 OVR

80 pace

85 shooting

93 passing

86 dribbling

79 defense

76 physical

The Winter Wildcards Toni Kroos SBC expires on Jan. 9.

FIFA 23 Reece Oxford Winter Wildcards SBC

Requirements and price

Min. one player from Bundesliga

Min. two 86+ OVR players

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 32,000 coins

Winter Wildcards Reece Oxford stats

Position: CDM

Team: Augsburg

League: Bundesliga

Nation: England

86 OVR

85 pace

70 shooting

82 passing

78 dribbling

86 defense

84 physical

The Winter Wildcards Reece Oxford SBC expires on Jan. 10.

FIFA 23 Noble Okello Winter Wildcards SBC

Requirements and price

Min. two 84+ OVR players

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 15,000 coins

Winter Wildcards Noble Okello stats

Position: CDM

Team: Toronto FC

League: MLS

Nation: Canada

85 OVR

83 pace

76 shooting

80 passing

84 dribbling

82 defense

86 physical

The Winter Wildcards Noble Okello SBC expires on Jan. 11.

FIFA 23 Maxim Gullit Winter Wildcards SBC

Requirements and price

Min. one player from the Netherlands

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 30,000 coins

Winter Wildcards Maxim Gullit stats

Position: CM

Team: Cambuur

League: Eredivisie

Nation: Netherlands

86 OVR

80 pace

80 shooting

86 passing

82 dribbling

83 defense

78 physical

Each new week will come with a new FIFA 23 SBC guide. If you want to be updated on all active Squad Building Challenges, simply check out our latest guide.