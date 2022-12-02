FIFA 23 player ratings put all the pressure on England to beat Senegal at the World Cup

England achieved the bare minimum at the 2022 World Cup by winning Group B over the USA, Iran, and Wales. The next obstacle in the way of Gareth Southgate’s troops is Senegal. The Africans are on an upward swing in Qatar, but can they match a strong England side in terms of quality? Let’s ask FIFA 23.

Senegal qualified for the round of 16 through a clutch victory against an undefeated Ecuador side at the time. While Ecuador is certainly not of the same breed of difficulty as England, that performance at least demonstrated that the Senegalese are in Qatar to fight.

England, on the other hand, played a couple of great games against Iran and Wales but was as bland as a white sheet of paper vs. the U.S. This is a somewhat alarming trend as Senegal is much closer in class to the Americans than they are to the two minnows England dismantled.

If we’re going by pure FIFA 23 numbers, however, the English should be strolling on Sunday. The average rating of England’s 2022 World Cup squad is 83, compared to Senegal’s 78. Looking at the two nations’ most recent starting lineups illustrates this difference quite clearly.

The FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings for Senegal

GK: Édouard Mendy – 86 OVR

RB: Youssouf Sabaly – 79 OVR

CB: Kalidou Koulibaly – 87 OVR

CB: Abdou Diallo – 80 OVR

LB: Ismail Jakobs – 72 OVR

CM: Pathé Ciss – 73 OVR

CM: Pape Gueye – 79 OVR

CM: Idrissa Gueye – 83 OVR

RW: Iliman Ndiaye – 69 OVR

LW: Ismaïla Sarr – 80 OVR

ST: Boulaye Dia – 81 OVR

The FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings for England

GK: Jordan Pickford – 83 OVR

RB: Kyle Walker – 85 OVR

CB: John Stones – 84 OVR

CB: Harry Maguire – 82 OVR

LB: Luke Shaw – 81 OVR

CM: Jude Bellingham – 84 OVR

CM: Declan Rice – 84 OVR

CM: Jordan Henderson – 84 OVR

RW: Phil Foden – 85 OVR

LW: Marcus Rashford – 84 OVR

ST: Harry Kane – 89 OVR

The potential for an upset lies in Senegal’s defense. The two best players on the team are the goalkeeper and a center-back, which could prove to be crucial in a match where Senegal is expected to defend most of the time. Sarr and Dia have proven they can knock them in when it counts, so underestimation should be the last thing on England’s mind. Even then, the all-around quality of Southgate’s squad should pull the English to the next round, or at least that’s what FIFA 23 player ratings lead us to believe.