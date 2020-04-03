FIFA 20 introduces second squad of FUT birthday to Ultimate Team

Which one of these do you want on your Ultimate Team?

The second batch of FUT birthday cards is now available in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team’s packs for one week, EA Sports announced today.

This promo kicked off last Friday, March 27 to celebrate Ultimate Team’s birthday, which was created in March 2009. The first set of FUT birthday cards had some awesome players, such as a Kylian Mbappé 94-rated from Paris Saint-Germain, Eden Hazard 94-rated from Real Madrid, and Marcus Rashford 90-rated from Manchester United. The promo boosts their stats and gives players a better weak foot or skill moves ratio.

5-star WF VVD 💪

5-star WF Bale 🐲

2 5* SM/4* WF FBs! ✅#FUTBirthday Team 2 is now available in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/SltIM7CtqR — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 3, 2020

Now, players will have the opportunity to either pack or buy some more cards that fit well in the current FUT meta. The best ones are Virgil van Dijk 93-rated from Liverpool, Paul Pogba 92-rated from Manchester United, and Gareth Bale 91-rated from Real Madrid.

Apart from packs and the market, there are two players available once you complete a set of objectives: Tiemoué Bakayoko 88-rated from As Monaco and Jhon Córdoba 86-rated from FC Köln. These objectives will be available for one week and there’s no other way to get the cards.

For now, there’s only one squad-building challenge player (SBC): Malang Sarr 87-rated from OGC Nice, who’s also available for one week. Just like the past week, EA added a few objectives to grind that will give rewards such as experience points and a FUT pack.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second FUT birthday promo team.

The new set of cards

Theo Hernández 88 LB (Milan)

Danny da Costa 87 RWB (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Malang Sarr 87 CB (OGC Nice)

Virgil van Dijk 93 CB (Liverpool)

Tiemoué Bakayoko 88 CDM (As Monaco)

Paul Pogba 92 CM (Manchester United)

Maximilian Eggestein 86 CM (Werden Bremen)

Thomas Lemar 87 LM (Atlético Madrid)

Douglas Costa 89 LM (Piemonte Calcio)

Gareth Bale 91 RW (Real Madrid)

Angel Di María 91 RW (Paris Saint-Germain)

Alexandre Lacazette 90 ST (Arsenal)

Kevin Lasagna 86 ST (Udinese)

Jhon Córdoba 86 ST (FC Köln)

The objectives required to complete FUT birthday Bakayoko

Physical passer: Assist a goal in three separate Division Rivals matches using French players with a minimum of 80 physical.

Skillful finish: Score a finesse goal in two separate Division Rivals matches using Ligue 1 players with a minimum of four stars skill moves (SM).

French facilitator: Assist two goals in five separate Division Rivals matches using French players with a minimum of four stars weak foot (WF).

Midfield maestro: Score and assist in seven separate Rivals wins using midfielders with a minimum of four-star WF.

The objectives required to complete FUT birthday Córdoba

Hat-trick hero: Score three goals in a Squad Battles match on minimum world-class difficulty.

Colombian class: Score in three separate Squad Battles matches on minimum world-class difficulty using Colombian players.

Forward’s finess: Score two finesse goals in five separate Squad Battles wins on minimum world-class difficulty using Bundesliga players with a minimum four stars SM.

World-class drive: Score two low driven goals in seven separate Squad Battles wins on minimum world-class difficulty using forwards with a minimum four-star WF and SM.

The squads required to complete FUT birthday Malang Sarr