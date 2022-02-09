EA unveils TOTW 21 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get some great players like Neuer, Jordi Alba, and Koulibaly if you're lucky.

Team of the Week (TOTW) 21 is now available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who played well in real-life matches. Next week’s TOTW will replace this one with new cards. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if luck is on your side.

The best players on this TOTW are a 91-rated Manuel Neuer from Bayern Munich, an 87-rated Jordi Alba from Barcelona, an 87-rated Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, and 87-rated Luis Alberto from Lazio.

There are some good players this week and it’s been a while since a goalkeeper has had the highest overall rating on a TOTW. As usual, it’s expected that the best cards will sell for a high price. If you pack a low-rated TOTW card, though, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

TOTW cards are also useful, even if you get a low-rated card, for completing squad building challenges (SBCs) since many solutions require at least one TOTW card as part of the solving conditions.

Here are all of the TOTW 21 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: 91-rated Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

91-rated Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) LB: 87-rated Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

87-rated Jordi Alba (Barcelona) CB: 87-rated Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

87-rated Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) CB: 84-rated Jonathan Tah (Bayern Leverkusen)

84-rated Jonathan Tah (Bayern Leverkusen) CM: 87-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

87-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CAM: 86-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr)

86-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr) CM: 85-rated Denis Zakaria (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Denis Zakaria (Piemonte Calcio) CM: 84-rated Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain)

84-rated Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain) RW: 85-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

85-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 84-rated Arkadiusz Milik (Olympique de Marseille)

84-rated Arkadiusz Milik (Olympique de Marseille) ST: 84-rated Enes Ünal (Getafe)

Bench