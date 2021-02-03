EA reveals TOTW 19 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced Team of the Week (TOTW) 19 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 19 cards will replace TOTW 18 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

Europe's title chases are getting good 🔥



The top standouts from the past week in football are here in #TOTW 19, now available in #FIFA21.#FUT pic.twitter.com/BSt0rScE35 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 3, 2021

The best players in TOTW 19 are a 92-rated version of Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, an 88-rated version of Lautaro Martinez from Internazionale, an 88-rated version of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio, and an 88-rated version of Giorgio Chiellini from Piemonte Calcio.

Out of the top four players, only Chiellini doesn’t have a previous TOTW version, while the others have at least one. The most recent cards have a higher rating than last year’s editions by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins

Here are all of the TOTW 19 cards.

First team

GK: Yassine Bounou 81-rated (Sevilla)

Yassine Bounou 81-rated (Sevilla) RB: Mathieu Debuchy 82-rated (Saint-Étienne)

Mathieu Debuchy 82-rated (Saint-Étienne) CB: Giorgio Chiellini 88 (Piemonte Calcio)

Giorgio Chiellini 88 (Piemonte Calcio) RB: João Cancelo 86-rated (Manchester City)

João Cancelo 86-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Tomáš Souček 86-rated (West Ham United)

Tomáš Souček 86-rated (West Ham United) CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 88-rated (Lazio)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 88-rated (Lazio) CDM: Thomas Delaney 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thomas Delaney 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LF: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 86-rated (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 86-rated (Roma) CAM: Mohamed Salah 92-rated (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah 92-rated (Liverpool) CF: Lautaro Martinez 88-rated (Internazionale)

Lautaro Martinez 88-rated (Internazionale) CF: Callum Wilson 84-rated (Newcastle United)

Bench