EA adds TOTW 35 cards to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Team of the Week (TOTW) 35 cards are live for players to get starting today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This week’s main set includes players with overall ratings ranging from 84 to 94.

The TOTW promotion presents the players who stood out during certain real-life games over the past week and releases their upgraded version in the game. Since it’s a weekly promo, the cards being added today will be replaced next week.

The best cards are 94-rated Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City, 89-rated Theo Hernández from Milan, 88-rated Wissam Ben Yedder from Monaco, 87-rated Jamie Vardy from Leicester City, and 87-rated Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo.

If you are interested in these cards, you can buy them from the FUT market. De Bruyne is priced around 300,000 FUT coins, for example. If you are fortunate enough, you can receive one through FUT packs as well, but it will require some luck to get a good card. If you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can always quick-sell it and get almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Even if you don’t get any of the best players, this type of card can also be used to complete squad-building challenges (SBCs) since many solutions ask for at least one TOTW card as part of the solving conditions.

Here’s the full list of all of the TOTW 35 cards added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 84-rated Rui Silva (Everton)

84-rated Rui Silva (Everton) LB: 89-rated Theo Hernández (Milan)

89-rated Theo Hernández (Milan) CB: 86-rated Jonathan Tah (Bayern Leverkusen)

86-rated Jonathan Tah (Bayern Leverkusen) CB: 85-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

85-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) CAM: 94-rated Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

94-rated Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) RM: 86-rated Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach)

86-rated Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach) RM: 84-rated Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

84-rated Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) CM: 84-rated Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart)

84-rated Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart) ST: 88-rated Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)

88-rated Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) ST: 87-rated Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

87-rated Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) RW: 87-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

Bench