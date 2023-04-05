Here are all the TOTW 23 cards released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

This week’s Team of the Week (TOTW) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is full of Premier League players, such as Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne, and Kieran Trippier.

TOTW cards are upgraded versions of the players EA feels made an impact during real-life games over the past week. The cards will be live for a week before the next TOTW edition replaces them.

Keep an eye out for the best cards this week, which are 94-rated Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester United, 92-rated Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona, 92-rated Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, 88-rated Rafael Leão from Milan, and 88-rated Leroy Sané from Bayern Munich.

All of the TOTW 23 cards are available in FUT packs during the week, but they are also available on the FUT market. The best players can be bought for close to 150,000 FUT coins.

The most expensive card is the 94-rated De Bruyne, priced from 606,000 to 780,000 FUT coins. But most cards won’t cost you more than 40,000 FUT coins and lower-rated cards can be quick-sold for 10,000 FUT coins.

Here’s the full list of all the TOTW 23 cards released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 88-rated David Soria (Getafe)

88-rated David Soria (Getafe) RB: 88-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

88-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) CB: 88-rated Facundo Medina (RC Lens)

88-rated Facundo Medina (RC Lens) RB: 86-rated Stefan Posch (Bologna)

86-rated Stefan Posch (Bologna) CM: 94-rated Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

94-rated Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) RM: 88-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)

88-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) CAM: 85-rated Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina)

85-rated Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina) CDM: 88-rated Georginio Wijnaldum (Roma FC)

88-rated Georginio Wijnaldum (Roma FC) ST: 92-rated Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

92-rated Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) ST: 92-rated Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

92-rated Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) LW: 88-rated Rafael Leão (Milan)

Bench