MultiVersus The Joker’s Ruse: All event dates, skins, and rewards

The Joker’s Ruse is a themed event currently going on in MultiVersus where you can earn yourself new skins for certain characters along with additional goodies.
We’re taking a closer look at the rewards you can earn by completing The Joker’s Ruse event in MultiVersus, so keep reading to find out more.
MultiVersus The Joker’s Ruse event date
The Joker’s Ruse event is currently running in MultiVersus, and it will continue to run until June 8. This gives you about a week and a half to complete the challenges and try and grab those rewards.
All exclusive skins and rewards in MultiVersus The Joker’s Ruse event
To make your way through The Joker’s Ruse, you’ll need to complete certain challenges that will refresh every 24 hours. You can find these challenges under the Events tab on the MultiVersus main menu.
From there, scroll down to The Joker’s Ruse event underneath the Weekly Missions section. You should be able to see the missions currently available on the right-hand side, as per the image above.
As long as you have completed enough of The Joker’s Ruse missions and collected enough points by June 8, you can earn the following rewards:
- Fighter Currency
- Perk Currency
- Battlepass XP
- Team Batman Wonder Woman variant skin
This challenge is definitely worth completing for the rewards, especially if you main Wonder Woman and want a new skin for her.