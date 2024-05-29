What is the daily refresh time in MultiVersus?

In a game with daily quests and daily rewards like MultiVersus, knowing the exact time they reset is a must.

Whether you began playing MultiVersus as soon as it came out or just joined today, you definitely don’t want to miss out on the chance to catch up on your daily quests and claim all the rewards from the current battle pass. I mean, you wouldn’t want to miss the chance to play as the Banana Guard, would you? In this guide, I’ll show you when the daily refresh time is in MultiVersus and how to check it yourself in the future.

When do quests reset in MultiVersus?

When does it refresh?! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The daily refresh time in MultiVersus is at 11:00 am GMT/7:00 am EST every day. Here’s a time converter to work out when that is for you based on your time zone.

You can check the time in-game by heading to the Missions tab and looking at the “Refreshes in…” information below the Daily Missions subtab.

The refresh time applies to all types of missions, though you can only expect Weekly Missions to refresh once a week at 11:00 am GMT/7:00 am EST.

You might not be able to see it, because there’s a bug that prevents users from seeing the daily refresh time in-game, especially when there are only a few minutes left. Warner Bros Games is likely looking into this issue and working on a fix so the daily refresh time is displayed at all times.



