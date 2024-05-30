MultiVersus players are desperate for one battle pass adjustment to prevent frustrating roadblocks

MultiVersus players are crying out for an adjustment to battle pass to allow them to grind through levels quicker, having hit a frustrating roadblock.

Recommended Videos

Season one of MultiVersus is in full swing, complete with a battle pass that unlocks Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, provides several Variants, and a heap of currency—but progress is slow.

Battle pass progress is limited. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Player levels in the battle pass can only increase by completing missions, which update daily, but firing through the objectives leaves you stuck—especially if you have already completed Weekly Missions and Event Missions.

In a post on Reddit on May 29, a player expressed their disappointment in the way the battle pass system works and said it “sucks to be playing all these matches and not see the battle pass move up an inch”—a sentiment other players agreed with.

The post attracted over 1,400 upvotes and over 150 comments, where one player questioned why developer Player First Games reverted the battle pass approach to orientate around missions, given it was tweaked in the beta to reward playtime.

Another stated they “hate being forced to play a certain way,” while one player said they should be allowed to “grind my ass off” for the Uber Jason skin if they want to—and it’s fair to say they have a point.

Having progress in the battle pass limited by missions is frustrating, particularly when the Daily and Weekly Missions can be ticked off easily, leaving you with little else to focus on—especially as a large chunk of the Event Missions at launch focus on daily logins.

The situation is similar to the event rewards for The Joker’s Ruse, where a small number of missions are dropped daily and restrict your progress towards earning a Wonder Woman skin as the final reward of the event.

Hopefully, Player First Games will adjust the battle pass approach in the future, given the amount of feedback, but—for now—we’ll have to find a way to keep ourselves busy until mission resets.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more