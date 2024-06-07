MultiVersus devs blame ‘bug’ for new option to buy more lives with real money

The developers of MultiVersus have identified the option to purchase lives during Rift mode as a bug, not a feature, leading to much speculation among players.

Warner Brother’s answer to Smash Bros has gained dominance over Mario with the release of its campaign mode called Rifts. In this mode, players battle enemies and earn rewards for completing the entire campaign. But after dying in a battle, the option to purchase one life for 49 Gleamium or restore all six lives for 1,004 Gleamium has elicited mixed reactions from players.

A Reddit post about this bug has caused quite a stir, with players criticizing MultiVersus. One player remarked, “Their Battle Pass progress is done using daily quests. They’re taking all the worst monetization decisions on gaming and cramming it into this game. Anyone that buys into this game is part of the problem lol.”

Another player calculated that a pack of 1,000 Gleamium costs $10, and refilling all lives would cost 1,004 Gleamium, meaning players would have to spend more money.

In a subtle message on X (Twitter), Player First Games introduced new patch notes for MultiVersus, stating the option to purchase lives was nothing more than a bug.

We’d also like to let you know that the option to purchase extra lives is a bug that has been addressed and is not an intended feature in the game.



In regards to Iron Giant, updates are still in the works and he’ll be returning to battle shortly! — MultiVersus (@multiversus) June 5, 2024

Although a bug is typically considered an error in the game, this could have been something intended to be part of the game but didn’t function correctly. Players were intrigued by the bug, not because they wanted it implemented, but because it appeared at the Insanity difficulty level in MultiVersus.

But Insanity isn’t even the highest difficulty in the game; that’s Looney, which limits the number of lives players have in the Rift. If players lose all their lives, they must wait for them to replenish. While the option to purchase lives makes sense on Looney difficulty, as it has limited lives, lower difficulty tiers do not have this restriction. But this will change with the latest patch, with the mode being removed.

