Which Timely Accessories should you use in Final Fantasy 16?

In Final Fantasy 16 (FF16), Timely Accessories are a unique take on the accessibility options that have become a welcome staple in most games.

Rather than enabling accessibility options in the settings menu, you instead equip them as actual in-game items. But there are five Timely Accessories and only three accessory slots, so which, if any, should you equip?

What Timely Rings should you equip in Final Fantasy 16?

Some of the Timely effects overlap, so three slots is actually enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Which Timely Accessories you should use in Final Fantasy 16 will mostly depend on what kind of game experience you want to have. And if you’re disabled, you might also find it necessary to equip Timely Accessories in order to make the game playable at all. If this is the case, you won’t be able to equip any accessories with item buffs in those accessory slots, and that’s a major drawback of the Timely Accessories system.

To help you decide which, if any, Timely Accessories you should use, here’s a detailed look at what each one actually does.

What does the Ring of Timely Assistance do in Final Fantasy 16?

Equip this one if you just want to control Clive, and not Torgal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get the Ring of Timely Assistance when Torgal joins your party for the first time. When it’s equipped, Torgal is basically controlled by AI, although you can still manually use Pet Commands if you want to. It’s worth noting that the Ring of Timely Strikes also automatically controls Torgal, so you definitely shouldn’t equip both of those.

What does the Ring of Timely Strikes do in Final Fantasy 16?

Equip this one if you want one-button combat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ring of Timely Strikes essentially maps every single one of your combat abilities (apart from jump and Stomp) to the Square button. This means that each time you press Square, the outcome is determined by context-sensitive AI. You can still use various combinations of Square, L2, R2, Triangle, and Circle if you want to, but you don’t have to. It’s perfect if you struggle with button combinations, or if you just want to button bash and enjoy the spectacle.

Related: Best abilities to get early in Final Fantasy 16

What does the Ring of Timely Focus do in Final Fantasy 16?

Equip this one if you want evading to be a little easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ring of Timely Focus slows time when Clive is about to be hit by an evadable attack, giving you more time to tap R1 and dodge out of the way. It’s ideal if you want to evade manually, but are finding the timing difficult. It does nothing if the Ring of Timely Evasion is also equipped.

What does the Ring of Timely Evasion do in Final Fantasy 16?

Equip this one if you want to have to worry about evading at all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ring of Timely Evasion is more powerful than the Ring of Timely Focus, as it completely removes the need for you to evade manually with R1. With this ring equipped, Clive will automatically evade any and all evadable attacks. Like the Ring of Timely Strikes, it’s good if it’s difficult for you to use multiple buttons, or if you just want to relax and enjoy the spectacle.

What does the Ring of Timely Healing do in Final Fantasy 16?

Equip this one if you want to focus 100% on combat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ring of Timely Healing basically grants you an auto-heal function, so that whenever you’re low on health, you’ll automatically drink a potion. This is great if you find the clumsy D-pad controls too awkward, or if you just want to focus on combat.

About the author