Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth coming to PC?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is easily one of the biggest video game releases of 2024, so naturally, PC users are eager to know if and when Square Enix will bring the game to their platform of choice.

Sony and Square Enix have a longstanding and close working relationship. While many of the latter’s games have launched on multiple platforms, there was a time when the mainline Final Fantasy games only ever came to PlayStation. Even after those older games saw multiplatform re-releases, we still see PlayStation-only exclusive Square Enix games; not that that’s stopped people from demanding/expecting them to be ported to PC and Xbox.

Will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release for PC?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake‘s PS4 launch was followed by a PC release over a year later. Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy Rebirth is only available on PS5, with no PC version available right now.

As for whether Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will make the jump to PC, the answer is… probably. Square Enix hasn’t formally commented on the matter, with all the marketing focusing on the PlayStation 5 launch, but there’s enough evidence to suggest a PC port of Rebirth will happen eventually.

Firstly, Square Enix already ported Rebirth‘s predecessor, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Admittedly, fans had to wait over a year for the Epic Games Store release and then another six months for the Steam version, but it did happen. It would be weird for Rebirth, a direct sequel to Remake, to not land on PC at some point. Remake‘s not even an exception to the rule. Forspoken saw a simultaneous PS5/PC launch in January 2023, and Final Fantasy 16, while still a PS5 exclusive at the time of writing, is getting a PC port, too.

Still waiting on that PC port of Final Fantasy 16, Square Enix. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On top of that, fine print in Rebirth‘s trailers confirms its PS5 exclusivity is for a limited time. If you watch to the very end of the final trailer Square Enix released on Feb. 6, when it highlights how Rebirth is only on PS5, there’s a noticeable asterisk next to it that directs your attention to the bottom of the screen. The line reads: “Not available on other formats until at least May 29, 2024.”

So, does this mean a PC port will drop on that date or right after? Not necessarily. All this means is that the exclusivity deal between Sony and Square Enix has an expiry date. After that, the latter is able to bring Rebirth to other platforms, such as PC. Hopefully, you won’t have to wait until the end of 2025 for it.